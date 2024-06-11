Tartu basement converted into demo emergency shelter

The basement of a Tartu apartment block has been converted into an emergency shelter. The demo shelter will be used as a model to show apartment associations and local governments how similar ones can be built. Educational videos will also be made to demonstrate the construction process.

According to Estonian Defense Forces (Kaitseliit) Southern Territorial District engineer officer Maj. Toomas Rebo, no specialist skills were needed to build the shelter and it was constructed using commonly available materials and tools.

"The complex is divided into three parts. The first, which is the strongest, is the so-called living quarters, which also has a platform, with a temporary oven inside, and is where the main living activities take place. Next to that is the administrative space, where there are shelves and all sorts of storage facilities. And furthest away is a separate toilet, which is essentially based on the same solutions that are used in summer homes. That is, a dry toilet," he said.

The aim of the demo shelter is to show how a shelter can be constructed in 72 hours should an emergency situation arise. To that end, the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences is also set to produce a video and accompanying educational materials to show people how to build a similar shelter themselves.

The total cost of constructing the demonstration shelter was around €10,000.

"It's also a bit bigger, and has been built according to the maximum specifications. It is possible for everyone to make these purchases in an even more affordable way and to do so at a much lower cost. But again, this €10,000 per apartment building is a perfectly reasonable and affordable solution," said Margo Klaos, director general of the Estonian Rescue Board.

However, those who live in a building without a basement should find another space that they can use as a shelter should it be necessary, said Klaos.

"For all those buildings that don't have basements, it is both possible and necessary to identify a more enclosed space inside the building without windows. These enclosed spaces can also be adapted. The most important thing is that in the event of an alarm, people do not have to go out of the current building into the city streets and then look for another place to shelter," Klaos said.

--

