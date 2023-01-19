Estonia rolls out location-based SMS threat notification capability

News
The new location-based threat notification service will include storm warnings.
The new location-based threat notification service will include storm warnings. Source: Minupilt.err.ee/Birgit Vaarandi
News

A location-based Short Messaging Service (SMS) notification system has been rolled out, which will enable short threat notifications to be sent by the state to members of the public. These will carry information on the nature of that threat, and instructions on what actions should be taken.

The notifications can also be set to specific locations within Estonia.

These scenarios could include those experienced in recent months, including an oil slick off the coast of Hiiumaa, and the recent Storm Birgit, which downed power lines and left thousands without electricity.

Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE) says the development was an unavoidable one, and will provide in future options to inform civilians about threats, quickly and specifically.

Läänemets said, via a press release: "The SMS notification indicates the risk and the specific danger area, the main recommendations as to actions, the anticipated time-frame, the notifying authority and the possibilities for obtaining additional information."

The tool has been developed in conjunction with several public authorities.

From today, Thursday, January 19, the messaging system is operational, and is sent from the EE-ALARM center to cellphones held by residents in areas designated as danger zones.

These threats can range from natural disasters, to civil unrest, public health hazards and more.

Another minister, Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa), said that the necessary tech preparedness to ensure strong cooperation between the relevant state agencies was in place even before the Christmas break, though the legal basis for the SMS system had not entered into force until Thursday.

The Electronic Communications Act required amending, Järvan, who holds the IT and Foreign Trade portfolio, said.

Järvan pointed to the State Infocommunication Foundation (RIKS) in developing the technical solutions needed, noting that this was done at an accelerated pace, without a trade-off in terms of quality, and makes: "A significant contribution to the development of the state."

Viola Murd, Interior Ministry Secretary General for rescue and crisis noted that further rehearsals will be developed over time, in relation to which situations require which specific notifications, but in any case, residents of Estonia need to be prepared anyway.

Murd said: "The individual or authority managing an incident can make the decision on whether to send a threat notification. Recent examples from close by to Estonia include the recent ruptured gas pipeline in Lithuania and the floods in Latvia.

"Last year, we also saw events [in Estonia] where the notification could have been used: For example, various fires in warehouse, wildfires, Storm Birgit, or the pollution off the coast of Hiiumaa.

The new service is but one piece of a broader civil protection jigsaw, Minister Läänemets added, noting sirens, shelters, awareness raising among residents, crisis preparedness with local authorities, the sufficient availability of necessary supplies and other national threat notifications as accompanying topics.

Läänemets added that 0.5 percent of GDP should be put towards permanent cifil protection funding, across all types of emergency situations and crises.

The SMS threat notification solution was co-developed by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, the Ministry of the Interior, RIKS, the Emergency Response Center (Häirekeskus) and the interior ministry's IT and Development Centre (SMIT).

The three main private sector cellphone network operators, who alone retain the right to process customer data in order to send the notifcations, also played a key role.

SMIT will remain responsible for maintenance and new development, while the emergency center will oversee the communications with residents side.

Should cellphone users require additional information after receiving an SMS threat notification, they can get this by calling the national helpline on 1247.

The interior ministry carried out a short message notification feasibility study ahead of the new solution, polling over 5,000 members of the public on the visibility, urgency and intelligibility of test messages.

A comprehensive overview of this feedback will be completed by the end of February.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mait Ots

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

2023 elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:05

Eesti Laul 2023 finals order of performance announced

15:29

Controversial US artist to exhibit at Fotografiska Tallinn

15:00

Tartu riverbank promenade reconstruction to be completed by end of year

14:49

Defense minister: Giving Ukraine howitzers not undermining national defense

14:38

Gallery: United Left Party submits candidate list for Riigikogu elections

14:20

Current government will not decide Elektrilevi separation

14:08

Estonian military support to Ukraine to increase to more than 1 percent GDP Updated

14:04

ICDS' Diplomaatia magazine print edition to cease publication

13:47

Raul Rebane: Women to decide election result and Estonia's path

13:37

Viivika Allas named Estonian doctor of the year

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

16.01

Homo Sovieticus in modern Russia, and the War in Ukraine

18.01

VIDEO: Who were the Baltic Germans?

14:08

Estonian military support to Ukraine to increase to more than 1 percent GDP Updated

12:18

Heavy snowfall causes extensive power outages in different parts of Estonia Updated

17.01

Food couriers, cab drivers spared from language proficiency requirements

09:59

Live from Tapa: Estonia, UK etc. present new Ukraine aid package

18.01

Statistics: Estonia's population grew by 2 percent on year to January 2023

18.01

ICDS chief: New wave of Russian mobilization inevitable

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: