CybExer Technologies expands cyber range as a service offering

Estonian cyber security firm CybExer Technologies has announced a significant expansion of its Cyber Range as a Service offering. The next generation cyber security service is designed to specifically meet the demands of customers in financial institutions, academia, managed security service providers (MSSPs) and the cyber security industry.

According to a press release, CybExer Technologies' offering is based on its proprietary cyber range technology, which has previously been utilized by the EU as part of its ongoing support for Ukraine under the European Peace Facility.

Initially developed to serve defense and security customers, the company has now rapidly expanded its user base in the private sector.

"While CybExer was one of the first in the industry to introduce the Cyber Range as a Service offering, we felt that the market was looking for an even more flexible, accessible and reliable solution," said CybExer CEO Andrus Kivisaar.

"Our new SaaS (Software as a Service) offering allows our customers to keep up with the ever-growing cyber threats and address the cyber security skills and capability gap in an even more effective way," Kivisaar added.

The Cyber Range as a Service offering provides customers with high-speed deployment time, on-demand curated content, and the ability to create their own content using a range of customization options.

"What we have learned from the market is that customers wish to get access to the full technology stack fast without assuming too much of a financial risk. Our SaaS offering achieves precisely that," said Tomi Helkearo, CybExer Technologies SaaS product manager. "Our promise is to deploy within seven days, with a very affordable initial investment," Helkearo said.

According to the press release, twhe pricing of the offer is capacity based, which allows customers to access the cyber range technology with minimal initial investment. "We want to grow with our customers, we want their cyber range programs to succeed. The SaaS offering enables quick wins that will lay the groundwork for success," Helkearo added.

CybExer Technologies' offering also targets a constantly expanding customer base in smart cities, as well as AI (artificial intelligence) research. "The Cyber Range market is a growth market. We see more need for this type of service from different walks of life. The SaaS offering allows smart cities to test the critical digital solutions that we increasingly rely on in our everyday lives against cyber threats, while AI research teams need stable, scalable, accessible environments to train their algorithms on," said Kivisaar.

More information about CybExer Technologies' SaaS offering can be found here.

