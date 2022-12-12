Gallery: Snowstorm Birgit hits Tallinn

Snowstorm "Birgit," which has swept across Estonia throughout the day, finally reached Tallinn on Monday afternoon.

On Sunday night, going into Monday morning, gale force winds of over 20 meters per second (m/s) hit Saaremaa, with gusts as high as 26 m/s in coastal areas. Snowfall of 10 and, in some places, up to 20 cm has also been recorded.

Due to the heavy snowfall and extreme winds, the Estonian Transport Administration (Transpordiamet) has issued safety warnings for all road users throughout the country.

The storm is expected to continue overnight Monday, heading into Tuesday, with heavy snow in western and northern Estonia on the way before midnight. Winds are expected to weaken by Tuesday morning.

