Gallery: Snowstorm Birgit hits Tallinn

News
Snowstorm
Open gallery
63 photos
News

Snowstorm "Birgit," which has swept across Estonia throughout the day, finally reached Tallinn on Monday afternoon.

On Sunday night, going into Monday morning, gale force winds of over 20 meters per second (m/s) hit Saaremaa, with gusts as high as 26 m/s in coastal areas. Snowfall of 10 and, in some places, up to 20 cm has also been recorded.

Due to the heavy snowfall and extreme winds, the Estonian Transport Administration (Transpordiamet) has issued safety warnings for all road users throughout the country.

The storm is expected to continue overnight Monday, heading into Tuesday, with heavy snow in western and northern Estonia on the way before midnight. Winds are expected to weaken by Tuesday morning.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

19:13

Tallinn sideroads impassable, public transport running off schedule

18:00

Competition Authority launches review procedure over Saaremaa blackout

17:42

Over 7,000 households without power in Estonia, ferry, air links disrupted Updated

17:30

Budgets of Golden Ring municipalities growing faster than Tallinn's

17:29

Government approves Estonian language transition education bill

17:00

Sale of new apartments down fivefold in past year

16:47

Automatic parcel machine services likely to be affected by snowstorm

16:32

Supreme Court: Press' right to protect sources absolute in civil court

16:12

Tallinn Airport still operating, airlines may decide to cancel flights Updated

15:59

Estonian finance minister initially agrees to wrong Russian oil price cap

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.12

Storms, heavy snow forecast across Estonia on Monday Updated

17:42

Over 7,000 households without power in Estonia, ferry, air links disrupted Updated

10.12

Gallery: Next six K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers arrive in Estonia

16:12

Tallinn Airport still operating, airlines may decide to cancel flights Updated

15:44

Gallery: Snowstorm Birgit hits Tallinn

10.12

Power still out for more than 6,000 households in Western Estonian islands

10.12

Gallery: Tallink's new flagship MyStar arrives in Tallinn

10.10

EU wants to limit 'fast-fashion' imports

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: