Storms, heavy snow forecast across Estonia on Monday

Strong winds and heavy snow are forecast on Monday (December 12) and the Estonian Environment Agency issued a level two "dangerous weather" alert on Sunday evening. Drivers should only make essential trips.

Tomorrow morning and daytime, wind gust speeds are expected to reach 15-21 m/s and up to 26 m/s on the coast and western islands.

Blizzards will move across the country from the southeast throughout the day, the agency wrote on its website. Visibility will be poor.

"The traffic conditions will be complicated due [to] the intensive snow, strong wind and blizzard," it wrote.

See forecasts for each region here.

The Estonian Environment Agency issued a storm warning for December 12, 2022. Source: Estonian Environment Agency

A level two alert means the weather is classified as "dangerous" as "unusual meteorological phenomena have been forecast".

The agency encourages people to "be very vigilant" and keep up to date with the latest forecasts.

"Be aware of the risks that might be unavoidable and follow any advice given by authorities," it said.

Rescue Board: Drivers should only make essential trips

The Rescue Board said on Sunday evening that power outages are expected in some parts of the country as strong winds will blow down branches which could fall on power lines.

Due to the wintery conditions, it may take longer than usual to fix electricity connections.

Snow in Saaremaa on Saturday. December 10, 2022. Source: Margus Muld/ERR

Drivers should reconsider their journeys and only make those that are absolutely necessary, it said in a statement.

The agency's Leho Lemsalu said: "You may still be able to go to work in the morning, but you may not be able to get home in the evening, especially if you are dealing with side roads."

He said this increases the risk of people getting stuck in their cars. Additionally, the chances of traffic accidents are higher.

The agency also advises people to stock up on supplies, charge phone batteries and power banks, and keep their car's gasoline tanks full.

A list of useful supplies and information can be found on the free crisis Ole Valmis! app which is available in Estonian, English and Russian.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!