Tallinn sideroads impassable, public transport running off schedule

Snow storm Birgit in Tallinn on December 12, 2022.
Snow storm Birgit in Tallinn on December 12, 2022. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
It's difficult to use sideroads in Tallinn on Monday evening due to heavy snowfall but maintenance crews will work throughout the night to create better conditions for Tuesday, the council said.

Tarmo Sulg, deputy head of the Tallinn Municipal Board, said this evening's blizzard will continue to create difficult conditions in the capital.

"Main roads can be used, but sideroads are snow-packed and impassable for some cars. You might be able to see stranded drivers kindly assisting each other," said Sulg.

He said all of Tallinn's maintenance vehicles, such as snow plows, are out cleaning the roads and sidewalks.

"The work continues, the men are working 24 hours a day," he said but added homeowners have the responsibility to clean their own properties.

Public transport is also running off schedule on Monday evening. Bus are not running on time as drivers are driving more cautiously than usual, Sulg said.

Busses and trolley buses have also needed assistance after becoming stuck in the snow on Monday.

As more snowfall is expected overnight, work will continue throughout the night.

Editor: Mari Peegel, Helen Wright

