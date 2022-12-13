Tallinn continues snow-clearing effort after storm Birgit

Snow storm Birgit in Tallinn on December 12, 2022.
Snow storm Birgit in Tallinn on December 12, 2022. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Yesterday's snowstorm has brought 200 maintenance vehicles onto Tallinn's streets and the process of clearing snow will continue throughout the day. Street conditions are acceptable considering the weather, Tallinn City Government said.

Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet said it will take time to clear up the aftermath of the heavy snowstorm, so public transport should continue to be preferred and road users should pay more attention to current road conditions. "The main streets are constantly being covered with chloride. Most pedestrian crossings and public transport stops are also continuously being cleared of snow.

While heavy snow was forecast, drifts are as high as one meter in places, reaching 50-70 centimeters elsewhere, the press release highlighted.

"Forty-two plows on main roads, 55 tractors on pedestrian tracks and 40 smaller plows on side roads, as well as 39 hand-brigades have been working continuously since Monday. Despite this, traffic conditions in smaller city district areas are still dangerous, as it takes time to clear all the snow in smaller areas. The district partners will do their best to clear these areas in the near future, but I ask everyone to respect the temporary parking and traffic regulations and to re-park their car if necessary," Svet added.

Over the last 24 hours, approximately 241 tons of chlorine have been spread on roads and six tons of granite chippings on pedestrian paths.

Property owners are responsible for clearing the pavement between their property and the driveway of snow and ice. According to Tallinn's maintenance code, property owners have the option of contracting the city to carry out maintenance work, i.e. snow and slush removal in the cleaning area. In order to procure the service, property owners must enter into a contract with the Department of the Environment and Public Works. The contract can be issued when the pavement which has been asked to be cleared is located along a public transport arterial road, or with the district government if it is adjacent to the pavement of a street within the district.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

