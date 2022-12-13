Paide hospital, 1,000 households briefly lose power Tuesday afternoon

A total of 1,117 clients in Paide and Järva County were without power around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, according to real-time data being reported by Estonian network operator Elektrilevi. By 4:20 p.m., power had been restored to around half of those affected by the outage, including Järva County Hospital.

The county hospital, located in Paide, as well as several businesses and stores were among those to lose power briefly on Thursday, regional paper Järvamaa Teataja reported.

Külvar Mand, the hospital's chief physician, confirmed to Järvamaa Teataja at the time that the hospital was indeed in the dark around 4 p.m.

"We contacted Elektrilevi and they promised that once the cause of the fault was determined, the hospital would be among the first to have their power restored," he said.

He added that the hospital's emergency department was kept up and running with the help of generators, but during the outage on Tuesday afternoon, they could not manage to keep the power on in the remainder of the hospital.

"If necessary we will transfer patients needing to undergo operations to other hospitals," Mand said.

Elektrilevi spokesperson Kristi Reiland told ERR immediately after the outage had been reported that the source of the fault would be determined once repair crews arrived on the scene in Paide.

