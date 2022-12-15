More than 1,200 households without power again in Saaremaa

While distribution system operator Elektrilevi hoped to restore power to customers in Saaremaa by Wednesday evening, Thursday dawned with 1,248 households still or newly in the dark. Across Estonia, outages affected 2,246 customers.

Chairman of the board of Elektrilevi Mihkel Härm said on Tuesday that the DSO would be able to fix most power outages in Saaremaa by Wednesday evening.

However, continued snowfall had brought new outages by Thursday morning. Winter thunderstorms were also experienced in some parts of the island.

No fewer than 40 Elektrilevi repair crews are scrambling to stay on top of the situation in Saaremaa, looking for outages with help from volunteers.

There were 1,300 registered outages all over Estonia on Wednesday evening.

Thursday is forecast to bring more snow to northwest Estonia and the Gulf of Riga, while showers are in store mainly in western Estonia moving into the afternoon.

