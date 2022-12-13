Difficult road conditions Tuesday afternoon as more snow expected overnight

On Tuesday afternoon, Estonia's highways had mostly been cleared of snow, however there are plenty of snowy and icy stretches of road, both on the islands and the mainland. According to the weather forecast, the recent spell of snow and sleet is set to continue on the islands.

An image on the Estonian Road Administration traffic information app "Tark Tee," shows that salt has been applied to the Tallinn-Tartu highway in the Mäo and Kose-Risti sections in order to help motorists with the icy road conditions. In the Kärevere area, the road is at least partially snow-covered. The Tallinn-Pärnu highway is marked in the app as having been predominantly salted.

In central and western Estonia, there are fewer especially slippery stretches on the main roads, however, more caution is advised on the Tallinn-Narva highway, where only one of the road's multiple lanes has been cleared in some places. The Kuusalu, Viitna, Sõmeru and Jõhvi sections for instance, remain covered with snow.

Road conditions are also poor in Võru County, where the Tallinn-Tartu-Võru-Luhamaa road is covered with snow in both Vastseliina and Luhamaa.

According to the app, the further one drives away from the capital on the Tallinn-Haapsalu highway, the worse the road conditions become. The road surface is icy in Risti, and snow covered in Rohuküla.

According to the latest weather forecast, more snow is on the way on Tuesday evening and through the night. Light snow will continue to fall on Wednesday morning, and then become heavier in the afternoon as it spreads from the south west of Estonia to the north east. There is also likely to be some sleet and rain on the islands, increasing the risk of icy road surfaces.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!