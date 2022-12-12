Automatic parcel machine services likely to be affected by snowstorm

According to Omniva, due to the effects of Snowstorm "Birgit," mail delivery services will be delayed or cancelled in some parts of Estonia, with parcel machines also potentially subject to disruption.

Due to heavy snowfall, many roads have become impassable, meaning there will be delays in the delivery of mail across Estonia on Monday, said state-owned postal service Omniva.

In some areas of the country, the weather conditions are so bad that the emptying and filling of parcel machines cannot take place. These services will be back up and running as soon as possible once the storm has subsided and road conditions allow it. Omniva also said, that there may be some instances of disruption to the operation of parcel machines as a result of power cuts.

Daily newspaper Eesti Päevaleht has already informed its subscribers about possible problems with the delivery of packages over the coming days.

Delivery company AS Express Post, told ERR it will make deliveries in areas where roads are passable.

