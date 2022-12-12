Transport Administration: Driving not recommended on Tuesday

Road conditions will continue to be difficult on Tuesday across Estonia and the Transport Administration recommends drivers continue to stay home.

The agency will extend its special road-clearing regime until 8 p.m. tomorrow to make sure roads meet the required standards.

"Although the storm is showing signs of abating, we recommend staying at home and staying out of traffic on Tuesday. Please be aware that it will take longer than usual to clear the side roads," said Andres Piibeleht, head of the infrastructure construction and maintenance department of the Transport Administration.

If driving is necessary, more time should be allocated to reach the destination.

Drivers must also drive at a safe speed, avoid dangerous maneuvers and consider fellow road users, the agency said.

Additionally, public transport is not likely to run on time.

--

