Saaremaa sees deepest snowfall after storm Birgit

Estonia's western island of Saaremaa has the country's deepest snow coverage — over 40 centimeters — after being battered by storm Birgit this week.

Almost every region of Estonia received more than 20 cm of snow in recent days, data from the Environment Agency showed on Tuesday.

The figures from Saaremaa's Uue-Lõve monitoring station show 43 cm of snow fell in the area this week.

However, Sõrve, the island's southernmost point, had the lowest coverage at 17 cm.

On the mainland, western, southern and northern regions — including Tallinn — received more than 30 cm.

Saaremaa felt the full force of storm Birgit and many households on the island have been without power for several days.

