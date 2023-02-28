Rescue Board to fund 23 local nonprofits' crisis response capacity projects

News
A new emergency housing tent with cots and sleeping bags displayed by the Rescue Board. Photo is illustrative.
A new emergency housing tent with cots and sleeping bags displayed by the Rescue Board. Photo is illustrative. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Last November, the Rescue Board announced a call for project applications from registered nonprofits aimed at improving residents' threat awareness and capacity to respond to crises. In all, 23 recipients were selected to receive a combined €41,000 in support for the implementation of their projects this year.

A total of 96 applications seeking a combined more than €173,000 in support were received by the Rescue Board, the authority said in a press release Monday.

As the call had a budget of €41,000, a committee scored applications on a 100-point scale, taking factors such as a project's justification, itinerary, planned results and budget into account, and ultimately chose 23 recipients to fund.

"The number of applicants was beyond our expectations, which in turn illustrates how vital Estonian communities consider self-sufficiency to be in times of crisis," said Pilleriin Kurg, adviser at the Rescue Board's Prevention Department.

Kurg noted that it was apparent based on the project applications that the nonprofits had done their homework and thoroughly considered their community's needs.

Applications were submitted from all 15 Estonian counties. Among the most frequent requests were for support for purchasing generators, either for the establishment of an local community emergency center capable of independent operations or for ensuring vital services in times of crisis, such as access to potable water.

In some parts of the country, residents have already begun improving the crisis capacity of a local community center on their own initiative; yet other villages have already drawn up their own crisis plans. Applicants demonstrated significant interest in the Rescue Board's civil defense training as well.

The Rescue Board's Prevention Department organizes a project application round open to nonprofits every year. While the main focus changes from year to year, the goal is still the same — to improve safety in Estonian society.

Click here (link in Estonian) for a full list of projects to receive support from the Rescue Board through this measure.

The deadline for implementing supported projects is September 30.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:08

Narva mayor: Now is the wrong time to display destroyed Russian tank

19:50

Cases brought to court by Prosecutor's Office rarely end in acquittal

19:40

War museum: It is not appropriate to leave flowers at the Russian tank

19:20

Omniva's profits increase despite reduced annual turnover

18:49

Election Commission tells voters to stop sharing ballot photos

18:19

13 percent of Estonia's electorate have already voted

18:10

Rescue Board to fund 23 local nonprofits' crisis response capacity projects

17:37

Tallinn plans sustainable district heating from seawater

17:29

Estonian state expects to pay out €125 million in energy subsidies

17:01

Photos: US ambassador, USASAC commander meet with troops at Tapa Army Base

donate to ukraine

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.02

Around 1,300 Russian, Belarusian citizens' firearms permits to be revoked

25.02

Captured Russian T-72 tank goes on display in Tallinn Saturday afternoon

27.02

US ambassador to Estonia: Putin did not go to Bucha, this is Russia's war

27.02

Estonian Russian-language private media receive €1 million from state

25.02

Estonia wishes to forgo bulk of 1.3 million on-order Pfizer Covid doses

11:49

Minister: We will discuss the tank exhibit with cities

27.02

EDF chief: Some countries chose to ignore last January that war was coming

27.02

Over 60,000 ballots cast on Estonia's first day of advance voting

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: