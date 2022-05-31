Estonia allocates €2.2m to increase local governments' crisis preparedness

News
The Rescue Board is coordinating local governments' applications.
The Rescue Board is coordinating local governments' applications. Source: Rescue Board
News

The Estonian state has earmarked €2.2 million in funding for local governments to increase their crisis preparedness. Applications for support can be submitted to the Rescue Board through June 20.

According to a survey conducted last year, while local governments' preparedness for crises has improved, local governments' crisis resilience, crisis management capabilities and risk communication to the local population all still need work, the Rescue Board said in a press release Monday.

Local governments can apply for support for: the purchase of alternative communications devices such as satellite communications; improving local government resilience via the purchase and connection of generators, for example; conducting risk and crisis communication training and information days; crisis management training for local government crisis teams; the dissemination of guidelines and information regarding what to do in the event of a crisis; and other activities aimed at improving crisis preparedness.

"Local governments have been able to submit applications for two weeks now already, and I can confirm that local governments are happy about the funding and that interest is great," said Terje Lillo, crisis preparedness adviser at the Rescue Board. "We're likewise glad that for the first time, we can offer such support."

Financial support per local government is capped at €120,000.

The funding of submitted local government crisis preparedness projects will be decided by an evaluation committee at the Rescue Board no later than August 15.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:39

Combined ratings: Reform only party to see support rise in May

08:21

Estonia allocates €2.2m to increase local governments' crisis preparedness

30.05

Tallinn public transport changes from June 1

30.05

First and only court session held in Vooglaid versus government case

30.05

Estonia's Cleveron Mobility to list on alternative First North market

30.05

Ülo Mattheus: Ukraine's free fall and rise

30.05

Tallinn high school principal in breach of language requirements resigns

30.05

Gasoline prices set new Estonian record at €2.079

30.05

EKRE wants to bring education minister no-confidence vote this week

30.05

More than 1,000 Estonian women sign up as defense volunteers in 3 months

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

29.05

Mihkelson: Scholz and Macron paving way for more Russian violence

28.05

Gallery: USS Kearsarge calls in Tallinn after Siil exercise wraps up

30.05

Tallinn public transport changes from June 1

30.05

Tallinn high school principal in breach of language requirements resigns

30.05

FT: Baltic politicians annoyed by Scholz and Macron's Putin call

30.05

Finnish military experts: Dispatching Finnish troops to Baltics pointless

29.05

President's economic advisor: Estonia's spending out of hand

30.05

Greek president visits Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: