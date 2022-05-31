Estonia allocates €2.2m to increase local governments' crisis preparedness

The Estonian state has earmarked €2.2 million in funding for local governments to increase their crisis preparedness. Applications for support can be submitted to the Rescue Board through June 20.

According to a survey conducted last year, while local governments' preparedness for crises has improved, local governments' crisis resilience, crisis management capabilities and risk communication to the local population all still need work, the Rescue Board said in a press release Monday.

Local governments can apply for support for: the purchase of alternative communications devices such as satellite communications; improving local government resilience via the purchase and connection of generators, for example; conducting risk and crisis communication training and information days; crisis management training for local government crisis teams; the dissemination of guidelines and information regarding what to do in the event of a crisis; and other activities aimed at improving crisis preparedness.

"Local governments have been able to submit applications for two weeks now already, and I can confirm that local governments are happy about the funding and that interest is great," said Terje Lillo, crisis preparedness adviser at the Rescue Board. "We're likewise glad that for the first time, we can offer such support."

Financial support per local government is capped at €120,000.

The funding of submitted local government crisis preparedness projects will be decided by an evaluation committee at the Rescue Board no later than August 15.

