Lääne-Viru County's first emergency public shelter marked

Lääne-Viru County's first emergency shelter sign was hung in Rakvere on November 8, 2022.
Lääne-Viru County's first emergency shelter sign was hung in Rakvere on November 8, 2022.
Lääne-Viru County is the latest region to receive orange and blue public emergency shelter signs after the first was hung at Rakvere's Vabadus High School on Tuesday.

The basement of the school will be used as a hiding place in the event of danger in the future, Tuesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported. The space was original build during World War II.

Five other shelters have already been designated in Rakvere.

The city's Deputy Mayor Neeme-Jaak Paap said the council will collaborate with the Rescue Board to find more places.

Jaak Janno, head of the region's Rescue Board, said there are plenty of potential shelters but they need to be further mapped and assessed.

"Then we will have to agree with the owners of the building and then we will put up signs like we did today so that people in the public space know that this is a hiding place," he said.

The Rescue Board has been working with local authorities for several months to mark shelters across the country. So far, signs have been put up in Tallinn, Tartu, Pärnu and Narva.

A network of warning sirens will also be created across Estonia in the coming year.

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

