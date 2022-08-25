Crisis-stricken public offices can use each other's buildings and assets

News
Riina Solman.
Riina Solman. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

On the proposal of the Minister of Public Administration Riina Solman (Isamaa), the government issued a legislation today that facilitates the use of state-owned property during emergency, heightened defense alert, martial law, mobilization and demobilization.

Public assets as state-owned assets administered by public bodies, such as real estate, moveable property, also holdings in private companies and foundations.

Temporary use or transfer of control of public property is by agreement between public authorities and, in exceptional situations, without agreement if it is vitally necessary to resolve or organize a crisis situation, e.g. in a state of war.

"In an emergency, the other institution may need to seize possession of the property without following the procedures outlined in the Public Property Act. For emergency journeys or transportation, the other institution's transport equipment can be quickly utilized, or other assets can be mobilized," the minister said.

"Both buildings and land can be temporarily transferred to another body if necessary, while vehicles and other movable property, for example, can be transferred permanently," the minister added.

The transfer or temporary assignment should be for the purpose of responding to an emergency, supporting or organizing a heightened state of defense, mobilization or demobilization, or a state of war, including a situation required for the performance of national defense duties.

The legislation enters into force on 1 September 2022.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

18:15

Estonia sets 2030 target for renewable-only electricity

17:46

Crisis-stricken public offices can use each other's buildings and assets

17:31

Estonia donates first €350,000 in coin card proceeds to Ukraine

17:13

Work progressing on Narva town hall restoration

16:48

Mayor: Restoring Narva-Jõesuu coastal pier will establish regional landmark

16:43

Seven countries' Foreign Affairs Committee chairs want stronger sanctions

16:20

Minister sends bill to raise income tax-free threshold to €654 per month

16:02

Liberian international striker Jebor signs for Estonian side Nõmme Kalju

15:59

Marran not yet confirmed by RMK supervisory board

15:54

Former foreign minister starts work as ESTDEV strategy adviser

Watch again

Most Read articles

23.08

Sanna Marin: The Baltics should have been heeded over Russia

24.08

Gallery: Sneak peek into Estonia's first full-sized IKEA, opening Thursday

23.08

Russia justifies pact between Soviet Union and Nazi Germany on Twitter

07:40

28 percent of Russian entrants into EU since February 24 came via Estonia

18.08

SUVs to be requisitioned if Estonian state declares defense emergency

24.08

Court sentences child molester who worked at a school to 9 years

24.08

Tallinn plans reconstruction of Pärnu maantee from city center to overpass

24.08

Gallery: Demolition of massive Soviet monument underway in Riga park

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: