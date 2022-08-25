Crisis-stricken public offices can use each other's buildings and assets

On the proposal of the Minister of Public Administration Riina Solman (Isamaa), the government issued a legislation today that facilitates the use of state-owned property during emergency, heightened defense alert, martial law, mobilization and demobilization.

Public assets as state-owned assets administered by public bodies, such as real estate, moveable property, also holdings in private companies and foundations.

Temporary use or transfer of control of public property is by agreement between public authorities and, in exceptional situations, without agreement if it is vitally necessary to resolve or organize a crisis situation, e.g. in a state of war.

"In an emergency, the other institution may need to seize possession of the property without following the procedures outlined in the Public Property Act. For emergency journeys or transportation, the other institution's transport equipment can be quickly utilized, or other assets can be mobilized," the minister said.

"Both buildings and land can be temporarily transferred to another body if necessary, while vehicles and other movable property, for example, can be transferred permanently," the minister added.

The transfer or temporary assignment should be for the purpose of responding to an emergency, supporting or organizing a heightened state of defense, mobilization or demobilization, or a state of war, including a situation required for the performance of national defense duties.

The legislation enters into force on 1 September 2022.

