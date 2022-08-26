Minister: The human-made electricity market is no sacred cow

Even those rules which are made in good faith and for the most noble of reasons can harm people greatly, Minister of Public Administration Riina Solman (Isamaa) writes, referring to those governing the electricity market. Such rules must be changed, she adds.

An Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) editorial (link in Estonian, published August 25) quoted by Vikkerraadio's morning program states that Minister of Public Administration Riina Solman is: "Toying with the idea of ​​essentially sending EU regulations to the moon".

In my opinion article on Saturday, August 20, I clearly stated (link in Estonian) that I am not currently calling breaking EU rules, but rather negotiating, in order to make a pan-EU change, as soon as possible.

Second, it is amazing how fearful thoughts can arise in an editorial office, when the Estonian government's primary task is to ensure the well-being of the Estonian state, its people and entrepreneurs, and not to follow EU rules which are harmful to Estonia.

However, I would also like to thank the hardworking editors at EPL and Vikerraadio, who kindly referred to an article I published on Saturday, where I stated that the dysfunctional electricity market system requires the same extensive level of reform that the pension reform initiated by Isamaa put in place.

Perhaps now would be better opportunity to explain things more clearly.

I wrote that Estonia's number one priority must be the Estonian consumer and the Estonian entrepreneur, while we must start making EU rules more appropriate when finding solutions.

I added that I am not currently calling for people to break EU rules, but to negotiate for change.

The Estonian government cannot just look on and sigh about nothing be able to be done regarding the energy crisis due to EU rules.

I expressed myself more concretely so that the idea would be better conveyed, but it is difficult to understand how such a line of thought can cause fear in Päevaleht and the editors of Vikerraadio.

It has been seen many times throughout history that even rules made in good faith and in the name of achieving noble ends can bring great harm to the people. Such rules must be changed. There is nothing new in this; the government and Riigikogu are constantly changing current, domestic legislation.

I repeat: I agree fully that first of all we must try to alter the rules and try to lead the EU on the correct path, but I am of the opinion that if our economic environment and the people's well-being are at risk - if people lose their jobs, income, become impoverished, go bankrupt - then we must consider what is the more important.

Somehow, however, I cannot agree with an attitude that the reasonableness of some European rules should not be up for discussion, in showing once again what following the rules like they are a straitjacket can lead to.

If this is not done and things continue along the same route, far more 'interesting' characters will enter the political arena.

