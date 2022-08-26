Minister: The human-made electricity market is no sacred cow

Opinion
Riina Solman.
Riina Solman. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Opinion

Even those rules which are made in good faith and for the most noble of reasons can harm people greatly, Minister of Public Administration Riina Solman (Isamaa) writes, referring to those governing the electricity market. Such rules must be changed, she adds.

An Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) editorial (link in Estonian, published August 25) quoted by Vikkerraadio's morning program states that Minister of Public Administration Riina Solman is: "Toying with the idea of ​​essentially sending EU regulations to the moon". 

In my opinion article on Saturday, August 20, I clearly stated (link in Estonian) that I am not currently calling breaking EU rules, but rather negotiating, in order to make a pan-EU change, as soon as possible.

Second, it is amazing how fearful thoughts can arise in an editorial office, when the Estonian government's primary task is to ensure the well-being of the Estonian state, its people and entrepreneurs, and not to follow EU rules which are harmful to Estonia.

However, I would also like to thank the hardworking editors at EPL and Vikerraadio, who kindly referred to an article I published on Saturday, where I stated that the dysfunctional electricity market system requires the same extensive level of reform that the pension reform initiated by Isamaa put in place. 

Perhaps now would be better opportunity to explain things more clearly.

I wrote that Estonia's number one priority must be the Estonian consumer and the Estonian entrepreneur, while we must start making EU rules more appropriate when finding solutions. 

I added that I am not currently calling for people to break EU rules, but to negotiate for change. 

The Estonian government cannot just look on and sigh about nothing be able to be done regarding the energy crisis due to EU rules.

I expressed myself more concretely so that the idea would be better conveyed, but it is difficult to understand how such a line of thought can cause fear in Päevaleht and the editors of Vikerraadio.

It has been seen many times throughout history that even rules made in good faith and in the name of achieving noble ends can bring great harm to the people. Such rules must be changed. There is nothing new in this; the government and Riigikogu are constantly changing current, domestic legislation.

I repeat: I agree fully that first of all we must try to alter the rules and try to lead the EU on the correct path, but I am of the opinion that if our economic environment and the people's well-being are at risk - if people lose their jobs, income, become impoverished, go bankrupt - then we must consider what is the more important.

Somehow, however, I cannot agree with an attitude that the reasonableness of some European rules should not be up for discussion, in showing once again what following the rules like they are a straitjacket can lead to.

If this is not done and things continue along the same route, far more 'interesting' characters will enter the political arena.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kaupo Meiel

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

13:16

Estonian furniture retailers: IKEA opening won't change market much

12:53

Minister: The human-made electricity market is no sacred cow

12:35

'Kids to School' campaign receives less donations than in previous years

12:05

Tallinn City Theater expects €4 million increase in state co-financing

11:57

Estonian men's basketball team lose world championship game to Slovenia

11:39

Ministers want to increase salaries for police, rescuers, teachers

11:35

Anett Kontaveit could face Serena Williams in US Open round two

11:10

Russian-language kindergartens too short on teachers to switch to Estonian

11:05

Estonians help clubs into Conference and Europa League group stages

10:59

Estonia's media houses hit by 'intensified' cyber-attacks Friday morning

Watch again

Most Read articles

23.08

Sanna Marin: The Baltics should have been heeded over Russia

24.08

Gallery: Sneak peek into Estonia's first full-sized IKEA, opening Thursday

25.08

28 percent of Russian entrants into EU since February 24 came via Estonia

24.08

Gallery: Demolition of massive Soviet monument underway in Riga park

25.08

Estonia sets 2030 target for renewable-only electricity

25.08

Statistics: Q2 2022 average gross monthly wage in Estonia was €1,693

25.08

Estonia donates first €350,000 in coin card proceeds to Ukraine

25.08

Seven countries' Foreign Affairs Committee chairs want stronger sanctions

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: