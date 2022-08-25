Eesti Energia gearing up for support measures, universal service rollout

Cord plugged into an outlet.
Cord plugged into an outlet. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Estonian state-owned energy group Eesti Energia is preparing for energy support measures slated to apply from October 1 through March 31 as well as the implementation of a new universal electricity service currently being developed by the Estonian government.

"As we saw last winter, the state support measures were beneficial," Eesti Energia board member Agnes Roos said according to a press release. "We're happy to see that all household electricity and gas consumers will receive the same price compensation again this year, regardless of their contract."

Roos noted that based on current info, electricity costs will be compensated at a rate of 5 cents per kilowatt-hour, and household gas consumers will be reimbursed 80 percent of the price exceeding 8 cents per kilowatt-hour. "Energy support will be reflected in October bills arriving in November; customers don't have to do anything to get it," she said.

The board member noted that customers have been contacting Eesti Energia with questions about the details of the planned universal electricity service, but the company can't answer them as the service is still under development.

"We only know the government's expectation that we start providing the universal service on the market beginning October 1," she said. "We can promise our customers that we'll provide more detailed information about the new service on our website as soon as we have it."

Many current fixed price contracts cheaper

According to Eesti Energia, the planned universal service may not always be better than one's current electricity contract, and recommends each customer review the terms and conditions of their existing contract before joining the universal service.

The energy group acknowledged that a large number of consumers may be heading into the winter with a cheaper fixed price than the one to be offered by the universal service.

Customers whose fixed contract period is set to end in the coming months can already choose a long-term contract at a significantly cheaper price, Roos recommended. "For example, our Fixed Plus plan allows you to plan your electricity costs 5-7 years in advance and locks in an electricity price ceiling even if there are currently no state subsidies," she explained. "This is the cheapest fixed-price contract that Eesti Energia offers."

Electricity used under Fixed Plus plans is sourced from local renewable sources. "The more people choose Fixed Plus, the more we can invest in renewable energy capacities and the cheaper the price of electricity will be in the future," the board member said.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

