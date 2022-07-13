Dangerous fertilizer cargo stuck at Muuga harbor due to Russian sanctions

80,000 tonnes of fertilizer cargo is stranded in the Port of Muuga as a result of anti-Russian sanctions, including 12,000 tons of explosive ammonium nitrate, which becomes more hazardous as time passes.

Both the owner of the Muuga terminal, AS DBT, and the owner of the fertilizer, the Russian chemical behemoth Acron, are subject to sanctions; specifically, the fertilizer in Muuga is owned by Acron's Swiss subsidiary, according to daily Postimees.

Two weeks ago, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, the Ministry of Finance and the responsible authorities convened for a crisis management meeting to discuss the problem of fertilizer stuck in Muuga, but there is still no solution in sight.

Because DBT and Acron, as well as their owners, are sanctioned, they are unable to use their assets in Estonia or elsewhere in Europe, and there is no reason to believe that anybody would review the sanctions imposed on Russia over a few tens of thousands of tons of fertilizer stranded in Estonia.

