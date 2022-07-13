Dangerous fertilizer cargo stuck at Muuga harbor due to Russian sanctions

News
Muuga Harbor, east of Tallinn and one of two locations where STS transfers may still go ahead.
Muuga Harbor, east of Tallinn and one of two locations where STS transfers may still go ahead. Source: AS Tallinna Sadam
News

80,000 tonnes of fertilizer cargo is stranded in the Port of Muuga as a result of anti-Russian sanctions, including 12,000 tons of explosive ammonium nitrate, which becomes more hazardous as time passes.

Both the owner of the Muuga terminal, AS DBT, and the owner of the fertilizer, the Russian chemical behemoth Acron, are subject to sanctions; specifically, the fertilizer in Muuga is owned by Acron's Swiss subsidiary, according to daily Postimees.

Two weeks ago, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, the Ministry of Finance and the responsible authorities convened for a crisis management meeting to discuss the problem of fertilizer stuck in Muuga, but there is still no solution in sight.

Because DBT and Acron, as well as their owners, are sanctioned, they are unable to use their assets in Estonia or elsewhere in Europe, and there is no reason to believe that anybody would review the sanctions imposed on Russia over a few tens of thousands of tons of fertilizer stranded in Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:17

Isamaa wants to compensate price of firewood

14:56

Health Board: Coronavirus hospitalizations rising

14:24

Interview | Pakosta: Revoking war grave protection unrelated to Ukraine war

14:12

Former health minister comes out in support of embattled education minister

13:47

Tallinn still processing winter energy subsidy applications

13:43

Tänak: I want to win Rally Estonia

13:11

Head of Tallinn heating provider: Tenders have not yielded enough gas

12:55

Dangerous fertilizer cargo stuck at Muuga harbor due to Russian sanctions

12:50

Sides to incoming coalition to sign agreement on Friday

12:37

June births slightly down on 2021 figure, marriages up

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

12.07

High winds bring spectacular waterspouts on both sides of Finnish gulf

09.07

Estonia to develop first nationwide Hydrogen Valley

12.07

Estonian economy to deteriorate over next six months — experts

12.07

Eesti Gaas buys €300 million worth of Norwegian LNG for coming winter

12.07

Former President Kaljulaid: We should never believe Putin's lies again

12.07

Kallas on fuel excise duty reduction: Other EU states advise against it

11.07

Reform, Isamaa, SDE each to receive five ministerial portfolios

11.07

Electricity in Estonia soars to up to €550 per megawatt-hour Monday

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: