Russia sanctions lead to record volume of shipping containers in Muuga

News
Containers at Muuga, a port to the east of Tallinn.
Containers at Muuga, a port to the east of Tallinn. Source: Jaan Kronberg/HHLA TK Estonia
News

A record amount of empty shipping containers have accumulated in the port of Muuga, just east of Tallinn, the result of sanctions placed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Andres Uusoja, board member at HHLA  TK Estonia, which operates a terminal in Muuga, told ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) Monday that: "We have a record number of containers at, almost 17,000. As to space - let's just say, by being very resourceful, maybe almost 20,000 could be fitted in at the same time, but this cannot be stretched further."

Most of the containers are empty and result from shipping companies evacuating activities in Russian ports in the wake of that country's invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Economic Affairs says it is preparing support measures for affected transit companies; sanctions issued on vessels sailing under the Russian flag – since mid-April these have not been able to enter EU ports – inflows of Russian cargo have all but halted, across the union and not just in Estonia.

Of greater impact so far as Estonia alone goes is the bar on Russian products, rather than Russian vessels – of around 10,000 vessels per year calling in at Estonian ports, only a fraction of these – around 340 – sail under the Russian flag.

At peak times, Muuga on its own will host around 12,000 containers, brought in by cargo vessel.

Jaak Viilipus, head of the economic affairs ministry's maritime economy department, told AK that: "If we are talking about the volume of cargo that passes through Estonian ports, it comes to about 39 million tons a year."

"Of this, about 21 million are transit, mainly from Russia and Belarus," Viilipus went on.

"Right now, sanctions on crude oil products are under consideration for the sixth round of sanctions, and these are already impacting significantly," he added, noting that the situation is constantly changing and more analysis of the effects of sanctions will be looked at once the latest round has been rolled-out.

Andres Uusoja said the crisis has created a situation whereby shipping lines have to review their entire logistics supply chain and transport the containers to locations reasonable for their storage.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:47

Estonian-created EU cooperation platform handed over to European Commission

17:22

Justice chancellor: Teacher scheduling fourth test in week not acceptable

16:59

Gallery: Iconic golden globe to be reinstalled atop Toomkirik spire

16:35

1,490 new coronavirus cases confirmed last week, 8 deaths — forecast

15:55

Study: Estonia's coronavirus wave receding slowly

15:44

Russia sanctions lead to record volume of shipping containers in Muuga

15:21

People living around Gulf of Finland had close links 800 years ago

14:51

Liina Kersna may face misdemeanor procedure over rapid test procurement

14:29

Ukrainian artist's war letters read outside Tallinn's Russian Embassy

14:11

Gallery: Europe day rooftop concert focuses on Ukraine

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09:02

Police: May 9 celebrations have been largely peaceful in Estonia Updated

09.05

Maarja Vaino: Estonians invisible in Estonia

10:36

Expert: Macron's latest Europe offer a no go for either Ukraine or Estonia

07.05

Flight restrictions in eastern Estonia, Tallinn in place for May 9

09.05

Experts: Putin's speech was full of cliches Updated

09.05

Slava Ukraini NGO founder wins European of the Year award

10:06

May 9 crowds in Tallinn around a third of those of previous years

07.05

Estonian foreign ministry rooftop concert to mark Europe Day, May 9

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: