Port of Tallinn no longer operates Paljassaare Harbor

The Port of Tallinn (Tallinna Sadam) has completely exited from its operations at Paljassaare Harbor, a cargo port on the Kopli peninsula, in North Tallinn.

The process started five years ago, and the Port of Tallinn has sold the facility to a private sector firm.

The part-state owned Port of Tallinn says that halting its activities at Paljassaare Harbor will not have a significant impact on its financial results, since the facilities have already been transferred in recent years, ERR reports.

The new operator will be OÜ Hundipea, effective from yesterday, Wednesday, after the Transport Board (Transpordiamet) approved the transfer.

The Port of Tallinn had already opted to relinquish Paljassaare cargo port in 2017, citing limited business development opportunities, and has been gradually winding down its activities there and handing over assets since that time.

In 2020, the Port of Tallinn handed over quays and other property, while the following year the company transferred the utility networks and facilities to the new owners.

The Port of Tallinn continued to operate Paljassaare on a caretaker basis thereafter, reportedly to ensure the smooth transition to the new owner and pending the Transport Authority's approval, and operating a limited service at the facility.

The Port of Tallinn also overseas port activities at Paldiski, 50km from Tallinn, and at Muuga, to the east of the capital.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

