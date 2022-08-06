Gallery: US Navy ship USS Gunston Hall docks in Tallinn

The American Navy ship USS Gunston Hall docked at Tallinn's Old Harbor on Friday, the second in two months.

Commander of the Estonian Navy Commodore Jüri Saska said: "I am happy to welcome the allies from the United States, whose increasing participation in Baltic Sea exercises and port visits clearly shows that they are not only here in words but also in actions."

The USS Kearsarge visited Estonia two months ago, after military exercise Siil in Saaremaa, in which both ships carried out a landing exercise on the island.

Kearsarge's amphibious assault unit is made up of three ships, the Kearsarge, Gunston Hall and USS Arlington. This is the first time all three will meet up on rotation in the Baltic Sea at the same time. Several thousand Marines are stationed onboard.

While Gunston Hall is docked in Tallinn, Kearsarge is in Helsinki and Arlington in Stockholm.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!