Gallery: US Navy ship USS Gunston Hall docks in Tallinn

News
USS Gunston Hall docks in Tallinn on August 5, 2022.
Open gallery
9 photos
News

The American Navy ship USS Gunston Hall docked at Tallinn's Old Harbor on Friday, the second in two months.

Commander of the Estonian Navy Commodore Jüri Saska said: "I am happy to welcome the allies from the United States, whose increasing participation in Baltic Sea exercises and port visits clearly shows that they are not only here in words but also in actions."

The USS Kearsarge visited Estonia two months ago, after military exercise Siil in Saaremaa, in which both ships carried out a landing exercise on the island.

Kearsarge's amphibious assault unit is made up of three ships, the Kearsarge, Gunston Hall and USS Arlington. This is the first time all three will meet up on rotation in the Baltic Sea at the same time. Several thousand Marines are stationed onboard.

While Gunston Hall is docked in Tallinn, Kearsarge is in Helsinki and Arlington in Stockholm. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:16

Estonian Refugee Council, transit refugee NGO sign cooperation agreement

12:12

Amnesty International's Ukraine report 'grossly misguided' — Estonian MFA

11:17

Estonia to build electrical connection to Gulf of Riga offshore wind farm

10:21

Gallery: US Navy ship USS Gunston Hall docks in Tallinn

09:17

Soviet monument committee criticized for lack of transparency

08:23

Defense minister visits Greece, discusses Mediterranean security

08:11

Tallinn's education chief: Transition to Estonian schooling not feasible

07:22

Thunder, wind warning issued across Estonia

05.08

University survey paves way for new physical education school curriculum

05.08

Latvia stops issuing visas to Russian citizens

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.08

Kallas: Soviet monuments will be moved as soon as possible

05.08

Ironman Tallinn triathlons to affect traffic, public transport this weekend Updated

05.08

Latvia stops issuing visas to Russian citizens

03.08

Estonia to discuss possible switch to European gauge with Latvia, Lithuania

04.08

First full-size IKEA in Estonia opens on August 25

05.08

President Karis: Narva tank now symbol of much more, belongs in museum

05.08

Experts: Your health is your own responsibility this winter

05.08

Soviet monument in Riga to be demolished

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: