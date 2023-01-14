Gallery: USS Roosevelt arrives in Tallinn harbor

News
News

The USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) arrived in Tallinn harbor on Saturday. The ship is in Tallinn for a routine port visit, refueling and resupplying, while also providing the opportunity for the sailors onboard to visit the Estonian capital.

The USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) is the 30th ship in the Arleigh Burke-class of Aegis guided missile destroyers and was named in honor of U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt and his wife Eleanor.

According to a U.S. Embassy press release, the Roosevelt represents the best of American shipbuilding and has the most advanced combat systems capability.

The heart of the ship is the Aegis Weapons System, a seamlessly integrated radar, and missile system which is capable of simultaneous operations defending against advanced air, surface, and subsurface threats. 

Housing a crew of over 250 people, the USS Roosevelt also contains most of the services you would expect to find in a small "town at sea," including dining, banking, ATM, laundry, postal, and shopping facilities, as well as an onboard barbershop.

Editor: Michael Cole

