US Navy destroyer visits Estonia

News
USS Porter in Tallinn
USS Porter in Tallinn Source: EDF
News

United States Navy Arleigh Burke-class destroyer the USS Porter arrived in Tallinn Monday morning, for a scheduled visit.

Commander of the Estonian Navy (Merevägi) Cdr. Jüri Saska said: "I'm issuing a greeting to our great allies, the U.S. In the coming year, we will be carrying out an increasing amount of cooperation work with them; port visits like this one are an irreplaceable part of that."

The USS Porter (DDG-78) will replenish stocks and prepare for its next task while in Tallinn. At the same time, members of the Porter's crew plan on taking party in volunteer and charity work, in conjunction with the U.S. Embassy in Tallinn, while in port.

USS Porter emerging from the mist off Tallinn, Monday, March 20, 2023. Source: EDF

The USS Porter's commander, Cdr. Joe Hamilton, said ahead of the visit that: "We are grateful for the opportunity to get to see Estonia, and to further strengthen relations with a key NATO ally."

"This is a great chance for our crew to get to experience Estonian culture, and to meet with the people of Tallinn," Cdr. Hamilton went on, via an Estonian Defense Forces press release.

USS Porter crew members in Tallinn, Monday, March 20, 2023. Source: EDF

The Estonian Navy will be providing security for the USS Porter while in dock, along with two force protection vessels, EML Risto and EML Roland.

Members of the volunteer Defense League's Meredivisjon, Tallinn Defense District, along with reservists, will support the efforts also.

The USS Porter's visit is the second by a U.S. Navy ship to Estonia so far this year. In January, the USS Roosevelt, a destroyer of the same Arleigh Burke class, visited also.

The USS Porter was commissioned in 1999 and is the fifth U.S. Navy vessel to bear the name, after father and son officer duo Commodore David Porter (1780-1843) and Admiral  David Dixon Porter 1813–1891.

The Arleigh Burke class consists of guided-missile destroyers (DDGs).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

15:52

Port of Tallinn testing green technologies in real estate projects

15:18

Real estate transaction down by a third on year in February

15:12

Kaia Kanepi falls to 57th place in the WTA rankings

14:47

Court: Mask-wearing requirement cannot be installed 'just in case'

14:09

US Navy destroyer visits Estonia

13:30

RMK 2022 profit €153 million

12:49

Aimar Ventsel: Georgia is more than khinkalis

12:12

Legal expert: ICC warrant unlikely to lead to Putin arrest any time soon

11:36

ERR in Lyman: The scene of two tank battles, and still under constant fire

11:06

Indrek Kiisler: When will Estonia learn to say 'no' in the EU?

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

17.03

Russian pilots more mindful over Baltic Sea than Black Sea

08:12

Estonian flag now flies over former Russian ambassador Tallinn residence

18.03

Estonian FM urges Council of Europe to fire Russian citizens still on staff

10.03

Kadri Liik: Russia has gone from an authoritarian to a totalitarian state

17.03

Gustav Ernesaks' former Kadriorg home up for rent, at €3,800 per month

09:54

Expert: Soviet-era apartment blocks may last another century if maintained

11:06

Indrek Kiisler: When will Estonia learn to say 'no' in the EU?

18.03

Watch: Legendary Estonian children's show 'Mõmmi ja aabits' turns 50

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: