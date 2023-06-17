Estonian navy to hold family-friendly open day

Seaplane Harbor Museum (Meremuseeum) in Tallinn.
Seaplane Harbor Museum (Meremuseeum) in Tallinn. Source: Sea Plane Harbor Museum.
The Estonian Navy is holding an open day on Saturday, July 1, to mark the 30th anniversary of the recreation of the force.

The event will take place at the Seaplane Harbor Museum (Lennusadam) Museum on Vesilennuki 1.

Participation in the event free to all, and families are welcomed, the navy says.

Equipment will be on display on land and on the water's surface, as well as underwater, while the public will have the chance to look around the navy's vessles and to get acquainted with various units, their equipment, tech and weaponry.

The Estonian Navy's flagship the Admiral Cown at harbor in Tallinn during the recent Estonian Navy Day. Source: Karel Lumik, Taavi Laasik

The Estonian Navy (Merevägi) is organizationally a part of the Estonian Defense Forces rather than a standalone unit. It was disbanded during the Soviet occupation of Estonia, and restored after independence.

It has frequently taken part in Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1) exercises.

--

