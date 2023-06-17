Ukraine war shines light on peculiarities of Russian elite forces

News
Ukraine also has its own special forces.
Ukraine also has its own special forces. Source: Pohorynsky / Wikimedia Commons
News

The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine has given experts and anyone else interested the chance to see more of Russia's special forces in operation and with it, their specific idiosyncrasies, daily Postimees reports.

Despite the international fearsome reputation the group or groups rather loosely-defined as Spetsnaz acquired through a run of blockbuster Western movies in the 1980s and 1990s and off the back off the Afghanistan War, which the Soviet Union lost, success does not seem to have materialized in Ukraine either, and Spetsnaz and other elite forces such as the VDV have been pressed into service in situations different from those their training would have focused on.

The Postimees piece, by security expert Erkki Koort, reports that since the Russians counted on quick success when attacking Ukraine and planned to send troops via the Hostomel Airport to the capital, Kyiv, via the ensuing air bridge, a lot of special forces were devoted toward that unsuccessful goal.

Several categories of attacks took place at the same time where conventional military action took place in the south and east, but an attempt to overthrow the Ukrainian government and take out Volodomyr Zelenskyy, was staged in Kyiv, but due to poor planning and the lack of other combat-ready troops, special forces were used very much more as regular infantry.

In that case, they tend to wear out quickly, though the Russian command, hoping for an imminent breakthrough, pressed hard despite the loss of fighting ability, the article reports.

This meant that airborne troops from Pskov, Ulan-Ude, and other airborne divisions were spent, as were marines, from the Black Sea, Baltic Sea region and other fleets and, to crown it all, special forces trained for submarine operations also appeared on the battlefield - as infantry.

Ukraine, too, has its own special forces units sometimes referred to as Spetsnaz (pictured).

Editor's note: According to expert on the Russian military Mark Galeotti, directly conflating Spetsnaz with Western special forces outfits such as Britain's SAS and SBS is misleading in that the specialness of the latter tends to relate to the operatives themselves, whereas in Russia it pertains more to the special role assigned to the troops – which as suggested above can be highly flexible, and also reflects the Russian Civil War, Spanish Civil War and World War Two partisan roots of the Spetsnaz.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

18:50

Estonian fencer Nelli Differt takes European Championship bronze

18:06

Alika releases Estonian-language version of latest single

17:48

Taltech, Unicorn Squad in initiative to get more girls into tech education

17:43

Estonian Ministry of Finance launches euro-commercial paper notes

17:38

Riigikogu EU affairs committee: Estonia should decide for itself on mining

17:34

Ministry chief: We will go on raising the cost of the war to Russia

16:59

Estonian navy to hold family-friendly open day

16:46

Poor strawberry season may lead to surge in sales fraud

16:41

Destructive ash tree pest may spread from Russia to Estonia

16:31

State plans to make Tallinn Old Town heritage protection more flexible

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

11:46

Intelligence chief: We won't see Ukraine counter-offensive in the next week

15.06

Estonia one of strictest Schengen states on visa issuing

16.06

European Union grants Estonia nearly €1 billion in support

15.06

Ryanair will continue service from Tallinn in winter season

13:11

Ukraine war shines light on peculiarities of Russian elite forces

16.06

NATO to deploy anti-aircraft forces to alliance's eastern flank

09:23

Gallery: Rock legends Scorpions touch down in Tallinn

16.06

Pevkur: NATO would fight Russia from first meter under new defense plans

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: