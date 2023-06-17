Media: British Army Sergeant based at Tapa dismissed after punching soldier

Court gavel. Photo is illustrative.
Court gavel. Photo is illustrative. Source: Blogtrepreneur/Wikimedia Commons
A British Army Non-Commissioned Officer has been dismissed after striking one of his soldiers while on active service in Estonia.

The incident took place on a bus trip back to Tapa base after an off-duty night out, the Daily Telegraph reports.

The Telegraph reports that the NCO, Sgt Penijamini Qoroya, 41, of the Royal Artillery, had set a strict "two pint rule" for soldiers in his charge while having some down time in pubs and bars, but later said his charges had been "taking liberties" by exceeding that limit.

One soldier in particular, L/Bdr Carr had bought a round of shots, in defiance of the ground rules, and the situation escalated to the extent that Sgt Qoroya struck L/Bdr Carr in the face while on the bus back to Tapa base.

The blow was of sufficient force that L/Bdr Carr was hospitalized as a result and said he was fearful of his well-being when taking public transport thereafter.

The court martial was heard at the Bulford Military Court in Wiltshire, England, close to Larkhill, home of the Royal Artillery, and resulted in Sgt Qoroya's dismissal after being found guilty of actual bodily harm.

Qoroya, who had 23 years service behind him, was also ordered to pay £750 (around €878) in compensation and to undergo 300 hours of unpaid community service.

Tapa base houses the bulk of the NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup personnel.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: The Telegraph

