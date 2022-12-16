Russia holds large-scale military exercise in Baltic Sea

Russia's Baltic Fleet is holding exercises in the Kaliningrad region involving more than 1,500 military personnel, warships and warplanes.

A statement from the Baltic Sea Fleet on Friday said the tactical groups of the Russian Navy will leave their bases and gather at previously designated points in the Baltic Sea to conduct a military exercise.

During the exercise, the ships will perform "training tasks" and "practical missile and artillery fire to destroy the ships and aircraft of a hypothetical enemy," Ukrainian website Rubryka reported, citing Russian news agency Interfax.

Commander of the Estonian Navy Jüri Saksa said earlier this year that the Russian Navy's activities in the Baltic Sea have not changed significantly this year during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Estonian politicians believe if Finland and Sweden join NATO, Russia's air and sea activities in the region will decrease.

