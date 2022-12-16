Russia holds large-scale military exercise in Baltic Sea

News
Russian ships during 2021 Zapad military exercise.
Russian ships during 2021 Zapad military exercise. Source: SCANPIX/EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT
News

Russia's Baltic Fleet is holding exercises in the Kaliningrad region involving more than 1,500 military personnel, warships and warplanes.

A statement from the Baltic Sea Fleet on Friday said the tactical groups of the Russian Navy will leave their bases and gather at previously designated points in the Baltic Sea to conduct a military exercise.

During the exercise, the ships will perform "training tasks" and "practical missile and artillery fire to destroy the ships and aircraft of a hypothetical enemy," Ukrainian website Rubryka reported, citing Russian news agency Interfax.

Commander of the Estonian Navy Jüri Saksa said earlier this year that the Russian Navy's activities in the Baltic Sea have not changed significantly this year during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Estonian politicians believe if Finland and Sweden join NATO, Russia's air and sea activities in the region will decrease. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

world cup 2022 ON ETV

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

21:29

Diplomat: Russia's defeat is precondition for sustainable peace in Europe

21:06

Russia holds large-scale military exercise in Baltic Sea

17:12

Central bank chief: We'll have to raise interest rates further in future

16:44

EU adopts ninth sanctions package against Russia

16:07

Estonian banks offering better deposit rates on a German platform

15:36

Bottles and laptops can stay in bags at Tallinn Airport in the future

15:35

European Council focuses on support for Ukraine, security, energy

15:12

Mihkel Mutt: Call to the wealthy in Estonia

14:46

PPA: Tires on SUV causing deadly collision with bus were excessively worn

14:04

Ott Tänak: My goal at M-Sport is to win the world title next year

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

15.12

Tallinn street skier: It had been on my bucket list for a long time

09.12

EDF intelligence chief: Russia still has long-term offensive capabilities

11:01

US infantry unit arrives in Estonia

15.12

Three killed in collision on Jõhvi-Tartu highway

15.12

Tallinn fines maintenance companies €270,000 for poor snow removal

13:27

Leningrad Oblast governor: Narva border crossing to close for vehicles Updated

15:36

Bottles and laptops can stay in bags at Tallinn Airport in the future

14.12

Suspected FSB officer charged with smuggling military equipment via Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: