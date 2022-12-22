Experts: US shows Kremlin it is ready to support Ukraine for long time

News
Rainer Saks.
Rainer Saks. Source: ERR
News

The war in Ukraine has reached something of a deadlock in anticipation of the upcoming cold weather. According to security experts, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the White House demonstrates Washington's desire to send a message to the Kremlin, that it is prepared to support Ukraine for a long period of time.

Both the Ukrainian and Russian leaders are on diplomatic jaunts. Vladimir Putin visited Belarusian President Lukashenko on Monday, while Volodymyr Zelenskyy met US President Joe Biden in Washington on Wednesday.

The questions regarding whether Belarus will join the war and whether the US will provide military aid to Ukraine, are once again back on the agenda.

As part of its $1.8 billion (USD) in military aid, the US has promised to send Patriot missile defense systems to Ukraine. This is noteworthy as, up to now, the US has only given these systems to fellow NATO members.

"This Patriot story is being played up in connection with some other forms of aid (being sent) to Ukraine. The U.S. wants to send a clear message, that it is ready to support Ukraine in a long-term war - for as long as necessary and until Ukraine gets the result it needs," said security expert Rainer Saks.

EKRE MP and former military officer Leo Kunnas said, that in order for Ukraine to regain the territory it has lost, a lot more resources are needed. "(They need) weapons, but also money," said Kunnas, adding that Ukraine will need around €100 billion next year to cover its budget deficit.

This year, Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to skip his traditional end-of-year press conference. According to security expert Rainer Saks, Putin is struggling to explain his political goals to the Russian people.

"After all, he promised a short-term special operation. At the start, he said there would be no mobilization. Now it is clear that that will not be enough. He has cancelled this big event, which would have been a very long TV show to explain the war. He is trying, bit by bit, to change the narrative, which has existed up to now," said Saks.

In December, Russia has been building fortifications along the front line, including in those sections from which it is attacking. Leo Kunnas said, that there have been seven waves of cruise missile and drone strikes, as well as separate strikes on Odesa since October.

The threat that Ukraine could be left in the cold and dark throughout the winter has not disappeared. However, so far Russia has not succeeded in this goal.

"These strikes cannot be launched in (quick) succession. It takes a week or two to prepare for a new attack. During that time, Ukraine has always managed to fix its power grid well enough, so that, the grid as a whole, stands up," Kunnas said.

Leo Kunnas described the situation as "all quiet on the eastern front."

"The war in Ukraine is stuck in the mud, waiting for tank weather," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

jõulutunnel 2023

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

11:23

Prime minister: Eesti Energia engaging in 'Italian strike' over Elektrilevi

10:44

Experts: US shows Kremlin it is ready to support Ukraine for long time

10:42

Viljar Arakas: Interest rates to remain high for 12-18 months

10:14

Riigikogu MPs lukewarm on prospects of lobbyist registry

08:42

Logistics firm: Operail Russian goods ban may lead to 100 job losses

08:11

Ministry proposes tax exemption for over 6,000 small electricity producers

00:08

Education minister: Hobby education should also be carried out in Estonian

21.12

Belitšev: PPA lacks 300 front-line workers

21.12

New defense concept: Raise defense spending to at least 3 percent of GDP

21.12

Tallinn invites residents to give up fireworks, donate to animal shelters

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.12

Estonia sends mobile sauna, laundry to Ukraine

21.12

Estonian-donated sauna, laundry complex arrives in Ukraine

20.12

Job portal: LHV, Wise and Bolt most attractive employers in Estonia

21.12

Christmas vehicles to hit Tallinn streets

20.12

Average home loan payment could grow 45 percent if Euribor hits 3 percent

21.12

Tallinn approves Ülemiste passenger terminal plan

19.12

Gallery: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Estonia

20.12

Mystery hatchway may give access to Maarjamäe obelisk interior

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: