Estonian diplomat in Ukraine: Biden's visit sent a key message

Monday's snap visit by United States President Joe Biden to Ukraine sent a resoundingly vital message to the whole world, Vahur Soosaar, Senior Counsellor at the Estonian Embassy in Kyiv, says.

Speaking to ETV current affairs show "Ringvaade" via video link, Soosaar said that the embassy found out about the visit in the same way that most other people did, via the media, once the POTUS had touched down.

This was unsurprising, he added, given that a high level visit would be highly classified in any case, and given the security situation with Ukraine.

Of his impressions on the day, Soosaar said: "Maybe it was the case that there was a significantly higher number of police presence when I went to work this morning … but the overall scene on the streets didn't seem much different."

President Zelenskyy and all Ukrainians remind the world every day what courage is.



They remind us that freedom is priceless.



And worth fighting for.



For as long as it takes. pic.twitter.com/GlBT0Sg9ZL — President Biden (@POTUS) February 20, 2023

"First and foremost, President Biden's visit sent a very important message to Ukraine and to the whole world, as well as to Russia, that the U.S. and its allies fully back Ukraine," he went on.

"That assistance will also continue in various fields. Naturally, it can also be read from the visit that one of the goals was to show that Kyiv and Ukraine are a place where very high-level guests can come," said Soosaar.

With the first anniversary of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine approaching – hence the timing of Biden's visit – Soosaar said he could not forecast exactly when the war will end, adding that the faster allied military aid reaches Ukraine, the greater the hopes of the war coming to an end, and with a Ukrainian victory.

Vahur Soosar is Senior Counsellor for Economic Affairs, Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid, Political Affairs at the Estonian Embassy in Kyiv.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!