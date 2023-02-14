NATO, EU commission chiefs expected to visit Estonia on Independence Day

NATO's General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
NATO's General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Source: SCANPIX/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET
According to sources known to ERR, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit Estonia on February 24.

The day marks the 105th anniversary of Estonian independence and a year since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

A visit from French President Emmanuel Macron is also not ruled out as the country stations troops in Tapa as part of the NATO eFP battlegroup.

Yesterday, President Alar Karis said a high-level head of state is expected to attend Estonia's Independence Day celebrations. He would not reveal who.

It is known that U.S. President Joe Biden will be in Europe in the days running up to February 24. He will visit Poland on February 20-22 and meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda to discuss NATO and support for Ukraine.

Biden will also meet in the Bucharest 9 (B9) formation, which brings together eastern flank countries, such as the Baltics, Poland and Romania.

NATO, EU commission chiefs expected to visit Estonia on Independence Day

