Estonia referred to European court over unadopted whistleblower directive

Estonia has been referred to the European Court of Justice by the European Commission as it has not adopted directives related to whistleblowers and their legal protection.

"The directive requires Member States to provide whistleblowers working in the public and private sectors with effective channels to report breaches of EU rules confidentially, establishing a robust system of protection against retaliation. This applies both internally (within an organization) and externally (to a competent public authority)," the European Commission said in a statement.

The measure was supposed to be adopted by December 17, 2021.

The Czech Republic, Germany, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, Hungary and Poland have also not adopted the legislation.

