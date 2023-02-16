Gallery: Military equipment inspected ahead of Independence Day parade

News
Military equipment checked at Tapa Military Base ahead of 105th Independence Day parade.
Open gallery
26 photos
News

Military equipment stationed at Tapa Military Base was checked on Thursday ahead of next week's Independence Day parade.

In total, almost 900 soldiers and 25 combat vehicles will take part in the 105th-anniversary parade on Tallinn's Freedom Square next Friday.

Vehicles will also practice in the capital the night before on Feburary 23.

Parking restrictions will be in place on the square and in the surrounding streets.

Traffic restrictions will affect Freedom Square, Toompea tänav, Harju tänav, Kaarli puiestee, Mere puiestee, Pärnu maantee, Falgi tee, Kanuti tänav, Inseneri tänav, Vana turu tänav, Georg Otsa tänav, Suur-Karja tänav, Roosikrantsi tänav, Tõnismäe tänav, Estonia puiestee and Komandandi tee. 

Staff Sergeant Renzo Rajaste of the 1st Infantry Brigade said people wanting to watch the parade should bag their spot early.

The combat vehicles will also be parked on the square afterward for members of the public to see.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:59

Study: Estonians' environmental footprint larger than European average

19:31

Traffic regulations on Tallinn's Pronksi tänav change on Monday

19:20

Stoltenberg, von der Leyen to attend Estonia's 105th Independence Day

18:35

Strong winds, snow, glazed ice forecast over weekend

18:15

Energy equipment from Estonia reaches Ukraine

17:45

High jumper Karmen Bruus pulls out of Estonian Winter Championships

17:00

EDF intelligence chief: Russia has started using spy balloons

16:14

Standard written Estonian language dictionary to be released in 2025

15:15

Justice chancellor highlights issue of unjustified bank account closures

14:30

Professor: No doubt Ukrainian refugees are benefitting Estonian economy

donate to ukraine

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

16.02

Gallery: US defense secretary Lloyd Austin arrives in Estonia

10.02

Medieval Tallinn street pavement unearthed in Kalamaja neighborhood

15.02

One year of a three-day war: Reflections from Estonia

10:22

Tallinn court: Ban on customers inside café during Covid unlawful

16.02

Defense secretary: US steadfastly committed to Baltic allies

13:45

EDF commander: Helme spreading slander based on lies

16.02

PPA instructed to halt issuing ID cards, residence permits at Selver stores

16.02

Gallery: Military equipment inspected ahead of Independence Day parade

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: