Gallery: Military equipment inspected ahead of Independence Day parade

Military equipment stationed at Tapa Military Base was checked on Thursday ahead of next week's Independence Day parade.

In total, almost 900 soldiers and 25 combat vehicles will take part in the 105th-anniversary parade on Tallinn's Freedom Square next Friday.

Vehicles will also practice in the capital the night before on Feburary 23.

Parking restrictions will be in place on the square and in the surrounding streets.

Traffic restrictions will affect Freedom Square, Toompea tänav, Harju tänav, Kaarli puiestee, Mere puiestee, Pärnu maantee, Falgi tee, Kanuti tänav, Inseneri tänav, Vana turu tänav, Georg Otsa tänav, Suur-Karja tänav, Roosikrantsi tänav, Tõnismäe tänav, Estonia puiestee and Komandandi tee.

Staff Sergeant Renzo Rajaste of the 1st Infantry Brigade said people wanting to watch the parade should bag their spot early.

The combat vehicles will also be parked on the square afterward for members of the public to see.

