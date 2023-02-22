Estonian Independence Day begins with flag raising ceremony

Estonia will start Independence Day (Feburary 24) with the traditional flag-raising ceremony at Pikk Hermann tower at Toompea in Tallinn.

The flag will be raised at 7:33 a.m., while the Estonian national anthem is played.

President of the Riigikogu Jüri Ratas (Center) will deliver a speech at the ceremony.

Archbishop of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church Urmas Viilma will speak the words of blessing.

Hele Palumaa, Student of the Drama School of the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre, will read out the Estonian Declaration of Independence.

Former presidents, the government, MPs, representatives of constitutional institutions and the diplomatic corps, the Estonian Flag Association and the leadership of the Defense Forces and the Defense League will attend the ceremony.

The choirs of the Estonian Male Choir Association, and Tallinn Police Orchestra will perform "Eesti lipp" ("Flag of Estonia", music by Enn Võrk, words by Martin Lipp), "Hoia, Jumal, Eestit" ("God Save Estonia", music by Juhan Aavik, words by Aleksander Leopold Raudkepp), "Jää vabaks, Eesti meri" ("Stay Free, Estonian Sea!", by Viktor Konstantin Oxford), and "Kodumaa" ("Homeland", music by Raimond Kull, words by Mihkel Veske).

The ceremony will end at around 8:06 a.m.

At noon, the defense forces parade will take place Freedom Square.

ETV, ETV+ and Vikerraadio will broadcast the ceremony live.

