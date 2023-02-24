Tallinn public transport diversions on Independence Day

Tallinn's public transport network will be heavily impacted by Independence Day events with many diversions in place across the city center on Friday.

On Friday, buses, trams and trolleybuses will run off schedule between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. due to the Defense Forces Parade taking place on Freedom Square.

The City of Tallinn advises traffic users to allow for extra time when traveling in the City Center area during this time.

Public transport will not be accessible on Kaarli puiestee, Toompuiestee, from Tõnismäe to Paldiski mnt, from Endla street from in the direction of Suur-Ameerika street to Toompuiestee, the section of Pärnu maantee from Viru väljak in both directions to Vabaduse väljak and the section of Pärnu maantee out of the city centre to Liivalaia tänav, the section of Mere puiestee from Viru väljak to Ahtri tänav and the section of Narva maantee from Viru väljak to Hobujaama.

Bus lines No 3, 16, 17, 17A, 21, 21B, 23, 24, 40, 41, 41B, 42 and trolleybus lines No 1 and 3 will have changes in their regular routes.

From noon-2:30 p.m. changes will appear in the routes of bus lines No 5, 18, 18A, 20, 20A, 36 and 73. All stops within the traffic lane will be made (unless otherwise stated in the route description) including temporary bus stops.

All tramlines (No 1,2,3,4) will be disconnected from noon-2 pm.

From 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. bus lines No 3, 16, 17, 17A, 21, 21B, 23, 24, 40, 41, 41B, 42 and trolleybus lines No 1 and 3 will run according to an unregulated schedule.

From noon - 2:30 p.m. bus lines No 5, 18, 18A, 20, 20A, 36 and 73 will also run according to an unregulated schedule.

Between 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. county lines 104A, 106, 106A, 106C, 151, 152, 152A, 154, 155, 156, 158,105, 120, 120A, 121, 125, 130, 132, 132A, 134, 135, 135A, 135C, 138, 162, 160, 108, 111, 111A, 118, 122, 123, 126, 127, 127A, 128, 129, 145, 146, 148 ja 119, 163, 191, 117A, 177, 116, 116A, 116B, 178 will have changes in schedules. Bus line 18V will not stop at Vabaduse väljak.

Bus lines No 3,16, 17,17A, 21, 21B, 23, 24, 40, 42 that are entering the City Center will have a temporary bus stop in front of Suur-Ameerika 37 and bus lines 5, 18, 18A, 20, 20A, 36, that are exiting the City Center, will have a temporary bus stop between Suur-Ameerika and Väike-Ameerika streets.

