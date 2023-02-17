Stoltenberg, von der Leyen to attend Estonia's 105th Independence Day

The NATO and European Commission chiefs will visit Estonia on February 24 to celebrate the 105th anniversary of Estonia's independence. The date also marks exactly one year since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg will visit Tallinn on the invitation of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform).

They will attend the ceremonial raising of the national flag in the Governor's Garden of Toompea, lay wreaths at the foot of the War of Independence Victory Column, and take part in the parade of the Defence Forces on Freedom Square.

Additionally, several working meetings and a press conference will take place.

Earlier this week, sources known to ERR said Stoltenberg and von der Leyen would visit on Friday. It was confirmed by the Government Office today.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!