Gallery: NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg arrives in Tallinn

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with President Alar Karis in Tallinn on Thursday evening, the day before Estonia's 105th Independence Day.

Stoltenberg will take part in the flag-raising ceremony and parade on Friday along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Karis and Stoltenberg discussed the situation in Ukraine, the possibilities of increasing and coordinating Allies' military aid, and Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO.

The president said Stoltenberg's attendance on Independence Day shows Estonia is well protected.

"The last year has been very difficult, but if you look for something positive from it, today NATO is more united than ever before," Karis said.

He said both NATO and the EU represent freedom for Estonians.

Very happy to welcome you @NATO SG @jensstoltenberg here in #Estonia and to have you here on our Independence Day, when we celebrate our freedom. pic.twitter.com/FlsMOObTqI — Alar Karis (@AlarKaris) February 23, 2023

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!