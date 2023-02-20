Estonia's eGA leading EU project to strengthen Ukraine's e-services

News
Ukrainian flag with Estonian flag in the background.
Ukrainian flag with Estonian flag in the background. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Estonia's e-Governance Academy (eGA) is leading a digital transformation project in Ukraine that will improve the efficiency, security and access to public services for citizens and businesses.

The project will develop services for the government e-service app Diia, improve data exchange between registers and service providers and further develop eID infrastructure.

Additionally, an "e-Casemanagement system" will be created to allow more efficient and transparent processing of criminal cases, including war crimes.

The project — Digital transformation for Ukraine" (DT4UA) — is financed by the European Union with a budget of €17.4 million.

The EU's Ambassador to Ukraine Matti Maasikas said Ukraine has one of "the most dynamic digital transformation processes" in the world. 

eGA Ukrainian team members in Estonian Parliament. Source: eGA

"Our duty is to help Ukraine ensure the continuous development of its digital services. They are essential during the war and will remain so during reconstruction. Therefore, European Union supports Ukraine in enhancing digital service provision and e-governance," he said in a statement.

eGA has been cooperating with Ukraine in e-service public sector development for 12 years.

It is currently running four projects in Ukraine with a total budget of €41 million.

Ukraine plans to digitize all of its government services, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said in a statement.  

DT4UA started in November 2022 and will end in April 2025.  

eGA is a center of excellence to increase the prosperity and openness of societies through digital transformation.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:19

Real estate transactions continued to decline in January

19:59

Negotiations between railway workers union, Elron stall

19:22

Estonia's eGA leading EU project to strengthen Ukraine's e-services

17:59

Estonia's circular economy proposal to EU: Standardized glass bottles

17:37

Voting information added to E-population register

17:22

'Potentially dangerous' weather warning issued due to heavy snowfall

17:12

National Male Choir celebrates in Narva Estonia's 105th anniversary

16:51

Expert: West happy with itself in Munich

16:40

Fixed-term deposits growing in 2023

16:28

Tartu wants financial assistance to restore international air connections Updated

donate to ukraine

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

17.02

Lihtsad uudised 17. veebruaril

07:59

Estonia procured twice as much ammunition in 2022 than in previous 30 years

18.02

Estonia set to purchase loitering munitions

08:43

EKRE: Politico article on links to Wagner Group chief constitute fake news

18.02

Kallas at Munich conference: Russian war crimes will not go unpunished

18.02

Estonian volunteers build mobile washroom for Ukrainian soldiers

17.02

Poll: Kaja Kallas still most popular candidate for next prime minister

18.02

Car theft remains rare in Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: