Estonia's eGA leading EU project to strengthen Ukraine's e-services

Estonia's e-Governance Academy (eGA) is leading a digital transformation project in Ukraine that will improve the efficiency, security and access to public services for citizens and businesses.

The project will develop services for the government e-service app Diia, improve data exchange between registers and service providers and further develop eID infrastructure.

Additionally, an "e-Casemanagement system" will be created to allow more efficient and transparent processing of criminal cases, including war crimes.

The project — Digital transformation for Ukraine" (DT4UA) — is financed by the European Union with a budget of €17.4 million.

The EU's Ambassador to Ukraine Matti Maasikas said Ukraine has one of "the most dynamic digital transformation processes" in the world.

eGA Ukrainian team members in Estonian Parliament. Source: eGA

"Our duty is to help Ukraine ensure the continuous development of its digital services. They are essential during the war and will remain so during reconstruction. Therefore, European Union supports Ukraine in enhancing digital service provision and e-governance," he said in a statement.

eGA has been cooperating with Ukraine in e-service public sector development for 12 years.

It is currently running four projects in Ukraine with a total budget of €41 million.

Ukraine plans to digitize all of its government services, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said in a statement.

DT4UA started in November 2022 and will end in April 2025.

eGA is a center of excellence to increase the prosperity and openness of societies through digital transformation.

