Ukrainian Armed Forces' cyber defense classroom opened with Estonian support

The Ukrainian Armed Forces' (UAF) cyber defense units are learning how to fight off attacks in a new classroom that was opened with support from the Estonian e-Governance Academy (EGA).

The study area contains 15 workstations and necessary equipment for providing training and exercises on cyber defense-related topics and is funded by the EU's European Peace Facility (EPF).

The EPF is also providing the UAF with additional equipment and training to counteract cyber threats.

EGA implements the €3 million of funding projects provided to Ukraine by the EPF.

In addition to the new learning space, a cyber lab to practice adequate and timely responses to cyberattacks was set up by EGA last year.

Over the last 18 months, the agency has procured, set up, installed and configured cybersecurity equipment and security hardware and software for the Ukrainian Armed Forces and conducted related training.

"This is our contribution in building up the cyber resilience of Ukraine and keeping Ukrainian digital society running and government functional even during the war," Hannes Astok, executive director of the e-Governance Academy, said in a statement.

The cyber lab and related training were delivered jointly with CybExer Technologies.

The EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said the member states have supposed Ukrainian public authorities' cybersecurity and data security needs

"The opening of this cyber classroom for the Ukrainian Armed Forces demonstrates once again our firm and continuous support to Ukraine in its defense against Russia's aggression. It will boost Ukraine's cyber defense capacity, and reinforce our comprehensive cooperation on security and defense with Ukraine," he said.

EGA is also leading a digital transformation project in Ukraine that will improve the efficiency, security, and access to public services for citizens and businesses.

Additionally, it is in charge of the EPF assistance measures in Moldova and Georgia, worth €11.2 million.

