Estonia supporting Mongolia's digital transformation

A woman using a phone in Mongolia.
A woman using a phone in Mongolia. Source: Nursultan Bakyt / Unsplash
Estonia's e-Governance Academy (eGA) will assist Mongolia with creating a digital identity, digital signature and e-services after signing a memorandum of understanding last week.

The agreement was signed by B. Bolor-Erdene, state secretary of the Ministry of Digital Development and Communications, and Hannes Astok, executive director of the eGA. The NGO and the ministry have been cooperating since 2020.

Astok said Mongolia has made a big leap in public e-services provision during the pandemic by launching the e-Mongolia app and making it easier for citizens to apply for certificates and public services. 

"The next stage of our collaboration includes digital skills, digital identity and digital signature development, as well as re-design of e-services to provide citizens with proactive and certificate-free public services," Astok said.

"Supporting the digital development of Mongolia, we take the Estonian and Ukrainian examples of public service provision as best practices. From Estonia the proactive service provision approach and from Ukraine's "state in mobile" approach."

e-Mongolia provides citizens with vaccination certificates, social insurance payment references, residential address registration references, and other certificates. 

To date, the app includes 640 services and has two million users. 

Editor: Helen Wright

