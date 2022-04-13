Estonian, Baltic presidents to meet Zelenskyy in Kyiv

President Alar Karis is visiting the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Wednesday, where he will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

President Karis is set both to discuss military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine and to express his support for the Ukrainian people, and he will be joined by Latvian President Egils Levits, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and President of Poland Andrzej Duda.

On our way to Kyiv, to a city that has suffered terribly due to Russian war since my last visit. Together with Presidents @AndrzejDuda, @GitanasNauseda & @valstsgriba we visit #Ukraine to show strong support to people, will meet dear friend President @ZelenskyyUa #SlavaUkraini pic.twitter.com/NPUqPize1R — Alar Karis (@AlarKaris) April 13, 2022

The issue of war crimes conducted by invading Russian forces, investigations into these and aims of bringing those responsible to justice will also be on the table in Kyiv, the president's office announced.

President Karis is to return to Estonia on Thursday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!