Estonian, Baltic presidents to meet Zelenskyy in Kyiv

President Alar Karis (right) with Polish President Andrzej Duda, en route to Kyiv and a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, April 13 2022.
President Alar Karis (right) with Polish President Andrzej Duda, en route to Kyiv and a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, April 13 2022. Source: Office of the President of the Republic of Estonia
President Alar Karis is visiting the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Wednesday, where he will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

President Karis is set both to discuss military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine and to express his support for the Ukrainian people, and he will be joined by Latvian President Egils Levits, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and President of Poland Andrzej Duda.

The issue of war crimes conducted by invading Russian forces, investigations into these and aims of bringing those responsible to justice will also be on the table in Kyiv, the president's office announced.

President Karis is to return to Estonia on Thursday.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

