Finnish defense and foreign ministries hit by cyberattack

The websites of the Finnish defense and foreign affairs ministries were hit by a cyberattack on Friday while President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was giving a speech to the Eduskunta.

The defense ministry said its website was taken down by a denial of service (DDoS) attack and that it was investigating the matter, Yle reported.

"We are investigating the matter as best we can and will provide more information when we know more," the ministry's communications chief Kristian Vakkuri told Yle, but did not speculate on who could be behind the attack.

The Finnish foreign ministry was also hit.

"There are disturbances in the web services of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs at the moment. We are investigating the matter and trying to make the services work as quickly as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience," the foreign ministry tweeted.

Nordea Bank has also reported disruptions to its online services affecting customer savings accounts.

The bank said it was investigating the cause of the disruption, so the problem may not be a DDoS attack.

