Finnish defense and foreign ministries hit by cyberattack

News
Site cannot be reached error (illustrative).
Site cannot be reached error (illustrative). Source: ERR News
News

The websites of the Finnish defense and foreign affairs ministries were hit by a cyberattack on Friday while President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was giving a speech to the Eduskunta.

The defense ministry said its website was taken down by a denial of service (DDoS) attack and that it was investigating the matter, Yle reported.

"We are investigating the matter as best we can and will provide more information when we know more," the ministry's communications chief Kristian Vakkuri told Yle, but did not speculate on who could be behind the attack.

The Finnish foreign ministry was also hit.

"There are disturbances in the web services of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs at the moment. We are investigating the matter and trying to make the services work as quickly as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience," the foreign ministry tweeted.

Nordea Bank has also reported disruptions to its online services affecting customer savings accounts.

The bank said it was investigating the cause of the disruption, so the problem may not be a DDoS attack.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Yle

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:29

Increasing number of Ukrainians fleeing war through Russia to Europe

18:00

Rein Lang: Only some crocodiles fly and even those fly low

17:48

Sakkov: Russia cannot prevent Finland from joining NATO

17:35

Estonian colonel: Russia moving to Plan C in Ukraine

17:11

Taoiseach: World 'fundamentally different' after Russia's war in Ukraine

17:08

Ambassador: Life in Moscow shows sanctions work slowly

16:43

MP: Finland NATO accession would radically change Estonian security

16:16

Katrin Bats: Is the selling of blue-and-yellow socks ethical?

15:46

Tallinn to decide whether to repaint bicycle paths

15:26

Estonia's average electricity price falls to below €30 on Saturday

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

07.04

Estonia and Finland to create joint LNG terminal by fall

07.04

Trucker justifying Ribbon of Saint George and Bucha murders denied entry

08:52

Russian and Belarusian citizens no longer eligible for Estonian work visas

07.04

Michelin Guide restaurant ranking system reaches Estonia

16:43

MP: Finland NATO accession would radically change Estonian security

07.04

Estonia to stop importing Russian gas by end of 2022

07.04

Collective memory and the war in Ukraine as seen by Baltic twentysomethings

05.04

Minister: Estonia to be fully independent from Russian gas by fall

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: