Karis: Learning Finnish in school should be compulsory

Estonian and Finnish should be studied in each country's schools, President Alar Karis said in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat. Learning Finnish should be compulsory in Estonian schools, he believes.

"It's a pity we don't learn each other's languages ​​anymore. It should be compulsory at school," Karis told the newspaper.

The president said he regretted that his own Finnish skills have deteriorated.

He also praised the cooperation between the two countries and mentioned a new report which lays out ways to enhance relations.

"And of course I want Finns to visit Estonia more often and Estonians to visit Finland," Karis said.

He also said Finland's window of opportunity to join NATO will not be open for long so decisions need to be made. The county's support for joining the alliance has reached record highs after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

--

