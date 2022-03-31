Gallery: Volunteers make camouflage netting for Ukraine

The first volunteer-made camouflage nets have been sent to Ukraine, part of an initiative set up by two friends to combine recycling with military aid, following Russia's invasion.

The netting is around six meters in length, and also takes into account the time of year, fashion designer, and co-founder of the initiative, dubbed "Aitan Kaitsta" ("I help to defend") Anu Lensment told ERR earlier in the week.

She said: "They need muddy, spring tones especially," adding that the netting can be put to use to conceal a whole.

"They use it to cover different objects," including those of high cultural value, which are often also sandbagged. "At least that random shell may not penetrate," she added.

Both allied personnel and the Ukrainians themselves have been consulted on the project, Jaana Ratas, co-founder of the initiative said; the camo net workshop was also presented on Monday's edition of "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK), and Lensment and Ratas said they had also seen similar handiwork being done both in Latvia and in Ukraine itself.

The materials used include donated fishermens' nets, and strips of old clothing from the Recycling Center (Uuskasutuskeskus) and through donations from private individuals.

The workshops (see gallery) include those at public broadcaster ERR's TV house in Tallinn, and at the Estonian National Museum (ERM) in Tartu, with plans to open in other museums.

Of benefits for those engaged in the work, Lensment said that: "It is a real meditative activity. People have said they have been able to overcome their anxiety," as a result.

The "Aitan kaitsta" social media page (in Estonia) is here.

