Tallinn donates 'retired' library bus to Kharkiv, Ukraine

A former Tallinn City Library bus has been donated to Ukraine.
A former Tallinn City Library bus has been donated to Ukraine.
The Tallinn City Government has decided to donate an unused mobile library bus to Ukraine. The bus, which belongs to Tallinn Central Library will be delivered to the Kharkiv State Scientific Library.

"During our communications with our Ukrainian colleagues throughout the war and during my visit to Odesa, people consistently stressed how crucial it is to keep cultural institutions running and services functioning. We've taken this seriously in Tallinn's own cultural crisis planning," said Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kaarel Oja (SDE).

"It's a pleasure to once again support our friends, and we hope this mobile library helps reach people in places where Russia's aggression has created a gap," he added.

The Volvo mobile library bus, purchased in 2008, was previously operated by the Tallinn Central Library before being retired in November 2024 when a new bus was introduced. As the old vehicle no longer had a role in Tallinn, the library proposed donating it to Ukraine. The donation will be delivered to the Kharkiv State Scientific Library through the Ukrainian Embassy, coordinated by the Tallinn Department of Culture and Sports and the Tallinn Strategic Management Office.

Although similar vehicles are typically sold for €15,000–30,000, the city decided to forgo a sale in favor of supporting Ukraine's education and cultural services with a free donation. Transport costs, approximately €7,000, will be covered from the city's reserve fund.

In 2025, Tallinn also launched its first dedicated development cooperation program with Ukrainian cities, supporting both humanitarian aid and concrete partnerships. The initiative helps Ukrainian municipalities prepare for EU membership and focuses on key areas such as waste management.

Between 2022 and 2024, Tallinn's support for Ukraine has included essential goods, food aid, computers, buses, ambulances, medical equipment, rehabilitation opportunities for Ukrainian soldiers, and summer camps for Ukrainian children.

---

Editor: Michael Cole

