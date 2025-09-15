Retired library bus Katarina Jee leaves Estonia for new chapter in Kharkiv

On Monday, Katarina Jee, a retired library bus from Tallinn set out on the road to Kharkiv, where she will provide much-needed library services for locals.

There were plenty of emotions in the air on Monday as the long-serving Tallinn City Library bus cut short her retirement to set off for pastures new in Ukraine.

Katarina Jee, who is named after a character from Estonian author August Gailit's classic novel "Toomas Nipernaadi" will begin a new chapter in Kharkiv, where, due to the war, library services are now in high demand.

"We are delighted that our old library bus will start traveling around the Kharkiv region, where there are currently no library services. It is very much needed there," Tallinn Central Library wrote on Facebook.

Nevertheless, saying goodbye to such a good friend was not easy. Chief Specialist Librarian Annika Marsh, who has worked alongside Katarina Jee for 15 years, said she had formed an emotional bond with the bus and that it was a place full of memories.

The Volvo mobile library bus, purchased in 2008, was previously operated by Tallinn Central Library before being retired in November 2024 when a new bus, also named Katarina Jee, was introduced.

Although similar vehicles are typically sold for €15,000–30,000, the city decided to forgo a sale in favor of supporting Ukraine's education and cultural services with a free donation.

The new Tallinn library bus, also named "Katarina Jee," came alongto bid farewell to her predecessor. Source: Tallinn Central Library

The donation will be delivered to the Kharkiv State Scientific Library through the Ukrainian Embassy, coordinated by the Tallinn Department of Culture and Sports and the Tallinn Strategic Management Office.

Transport costs – approximately €7,000 – will be covered from the city's reserve fund.

The new Katarina Jee, who hit the streets of Tallinn in November 2024, also came along on Monday to say goodbye to the old Katarina Jee as she departed.

Ealrier this year, Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kaarel Oja (SDE) said he had great expactations for Katarina Jee as she begins her new adventure in Ukraine.

"During our communications with our Ukrainian colleagues throughout the war and during my visit to Odesa, people consistently stressed how crucial it is to keep cultural institutions running and services functioning. We've taken this seriously in Tallinn's own cultural crisis planning," said Oja.

---

