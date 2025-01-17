Tallinn launches program to help Ukrainian cities prepare for EU accession

The City of Tallinn will launch a €200,000 development cooperation program for Ukraine cities this year to provide humanitarian aid and assistance with preparing for European Union membership.

The program will be developed in collaboration with Estonian and international partners, tailored to the specific needs of Ukrainian municipalities, a statement from the city government said. One of the "key areas" listed was waste management.

Several meetings are planned in the coming weeks, including with representatives of the Ukrainian Embassy, to identify areas of cooperation.

The city has allocated €200,000 in its budget for the program.

Mayor of Tallinn Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) said that alongside the humanitarian aid Tallinn has provided since the start of the war, systematic contributions to Ukraine's reconstruction through development cooperation are becoming increasingly important.

Jevgeni Ossinovski. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

"The task of rebuilding Ukraine is so massive that, in addition to efforts at the international and national levels, municipalities also have a crucial role to play," the mayor stated.

"I believe it is vital for Tallinn to increase its support for Ukraine now, at a time when international backing has become less certain."

Starting January 13, Riina Kuusik-Rajasaar, an experienced professional in international humanitarian aid and development cooperation, took up the role of program coordinator.

Kuusik-Rajasaar co-founded Estonia's two largest aid organizations and has led education and livelihood programs in Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, and Afghanistan.

Tallinn City Council has donated used laptops to schools in Ukraine. Source: Tallinn City Council.

She has worked with Ukrainian partners since 2014, when she co-initiated the Estonian civil society project "For Ukraine!"

"Tallinn, as an innovative and sustainable city, has the opportunity to share its valuable knowledge and experience with Ukrainian municipalities. I am confident that through this cooperation program, we can support Ukrainians' admirable resilience, contribute to community recovery, and be a strong partner both in Estonia and internationally," said Kuusik-Rajasaar.

Between 2022 and 2024, Tallinn has provided Ukraine with essential goods, food aid, computers, buses, ambulances, and medical equipment.

The city has also offered rehabilitation opportunities for Ukrainian soldiers, organized summer camps for Ukrainian children, and supported Ukrainian cities in preparing for EU membership through training and study visits to Tallinn.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!