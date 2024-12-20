Tallinn Mechanism raises €200 million to support Ukraine's resilience in cyberspace

December 20 marks one year since the launch of the Tallinn Mechanism, a cyber support platform for Ukraine established by Estonia and Ukraine's allies. Over the course of its first year, donors worked together to accumulate €200 million to support Ukraine's resilience in cyberspace.

Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said it was an important achievement in helping Ukraine, and all countries should continue their support.

"Yesterday's cyberattack against Ukraine's state registers is another testament to Russia's malign cyber activities, and our goal is to do everything we can to contribute to Ukraine's cyber resilience," Tsahkna said.

The foreign minister added that the work of the member states and observers of the Tallinn Mechanism served as an excellent example of how more can be achieved by working together.

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Ambassador at Large for Cyber Diplomacy Tanel Sepp added that the Tallinn Mechanism demonstrates how a system has been built through which partners in Ukraine have clearly defined their state-wide needs and donors will provide their capabilities to meet these needs.

"We are helping Ukraine with practical technical assistance, world-class threat response software, expertise, and tools for ensuring internet connections during war. Estonia's contribution in 2024 stood at €500,000, which was used to organise the cyber exercise Cyber Shield from December 9-11 in cooperation with ESTDEV, e-Governance Academy and Cybexer, and we hope to develop this into a broader cyber exercise programme. This way, Estonia uses its strengths and include Estonian companies and other parties to participate in our assistance," Sepp said.

On December 23, 2023, Estonia, along with Ukraine, the Netherlands, Canada, Poland, Germany, Denmark, United States, and the United Kingdom launched a system aimed at amplifying the cyber support of donors to Ukraine in the civilian domain. The system was named the Tallinn Mechanism after the location of its initial meeting. NATO and the European Union are observer members in the Tallinn Mechanism. The mechanism has an Estonian front office in Kyiv, a Polish back office in Warsaw and a coordination group that unites representatives of Ukraine and all donors.

---

