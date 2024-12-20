X!

Tallinn Mechanism raises €200 million to support Ukraine's resilience in cyberspace

News
Cyber exercise (Photo is illustrative).
Cyber exercise (Photo is illustrative). Source: Rene Suurkaev/ERR
News

December 20 marks one year since the launch of the Tallinn Mechanism, a cyber support platform for Ukraine established by Estonia and Ukraine's allies. Over the course of its first year, donors worked together to accumulate €200 million to support Ukraine's resilience in cyberspace.

Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said it was an important achievement in helping Ukraine, and all countries should continue their support.

"Yesterday's cyberattack against Ukraine's state registers is another testament to Russia's malign cyber activities, and our goal is to do everything we can to contribute to Ukraine's cyber resilience," Tsahkna said.

The foreign minister added that the work of the member states and observers of the Tallinn Mechanism served as an excellent example of how more can be achieved by working together.

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Ambassador at Large for Cyber Diplomacy Tanel Sepp added that the Tallinn Mechanism demonstrates how a system has been built through which partners in Ukraine have clearly defined their state-wide needs and donors will provide their capabilities to meet these needs.

"We are helping Ukraine with practical technical assistance, world-class threat response software, expertise, and tools for ensuring internet connections during war. Estonia's contribution in 2024 stood at €500,000, which was used to organise the cyber exercise Cyber Shield from December 9-11 in cooperation with ESTDEV, e-Governance Academy and Cybexer, and we hope to develop this into a broader cyber exercise programme. This way, Estonia uses its strengths and include Estonian companies and other parties to participate in our assistance," Sepp said.

On December 23, 2023, Estonia, along with Ukraine, the Netherlands, Canada, Poland, Germany, Denmark, United States, and the United Kingdom launched a system aimed at amplifying the cyber support of donors to Ukraine in the civilian domain. The system was named the Tallinn Mechanism after the location of its initial meeting. NATO and the European Union are observer members in the Tallinn Mechanism. The mechanism has an Estonian front office in Kyiv, a Polish back office in Warsaw and a coordination group that unites representatives of Ukraine and all donors.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

Gallery: US soldiers presented with mission medals in Võru

19:54

Number of births in Estonia likely to be at record low in 2024

19:45

EDF's 2nd Infantry Brigade to be led by Lt Col Antti Viljaste

19:30

Tallinn City Council chair to declare Christmas Peace on December 24

19:15

Tallinn Mechanism raises €200 million to support Ukraine's resilience in cyberspace

18:45

Estonian F1 star Paul Aron: When I race I'm completely in the moment

17:55

Tallinn waste stations closed on Christmas holidays and New Year's Day

17:17

Over 28 tonnes of phosphorite extracted in Lääne-Viru County test drill

17:02

Markus Poom on-target for Shamrock Rovers in UEFA clash at Chelsea

16:25

Latvian PM: People smugglers on Belarus border are getting smarter

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

18.12

SEB to set up new Baltic headquarters in Tallinn

09:13

NATO must deter Russia for next 20 years, warns Estonia's intelligence chief

19.12

Expert: Russian general's killing putting more pressure on FSB

10:25

Valmar Haava: Estonia needs to seriously consider how to keep food affordable

14:31

Chinese routers to be banned in the US also widespread in Estonia

17.12

Automation helped Estonian LHV Bank shed 5 percent of its workforce

19.12

Government to ban helping organize Russian propaganda events

10:10

Israeli academic: EKA never formally notified me about ending collaboration

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo