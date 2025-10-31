Tallinn Mechanism members announce additional €60 million support for Ukraine

This week, participants of the Tallinn Mechanism convened in Paris, with donor countries collectively announcing an additional €60 million in support for Ukraine's cyber resilience this year.

Less than two years since its inception, the Tallinn Mechanism has contributed over €240 million in support to Ukraine. Projects aimed at enhancing cyber resilience have focused on establishing center of excellence and providing training.

The mechanism plans to fund initiatives that strengthen Ukraine's ability to counter cyberattacks.

Estonia contributes €500,000 annually to the mechanism.

According to Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200), continued support for Ukraine is critical.

"Russia's attacks are becoming increasingly brazen across all domains – including cyberspace, where cyber operations are now a daily part of warfare," said Tsahkna. "The goal of the Tallinn Mechanism is to support Ukraine's civilian sector in a systematic and effective way. The addition of further contributions shows that member states consider investment in Ukraine's cybersecurity a priority."

The Paris meeting was attended by representatives from Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, the U.K., and the U.S., with observers from the European Union, NATO and the World Bank.

The Tallinn Mechanism also aims to expand opportunities for private sector involvement. To this end, a new engagement platform was introduced to member states and Ukrainian companies, set to launch by the end of the year. The platform will provide information on procurement opportunities in Ukraine's cyber defense sector.

The Tallinn Mechanism was launched on December 23, 2023 by Estonia and its partners.

Its purpose is to amplify donor countries' cyber support for Ukraine's civilian sector. The mechanism was named after its initial meeting location in Tallinn. Its activities are coordinated by a group bringing together Ukraine and donor countries. A coordinator funded by Estonia operates in Kyiv, alongside a Ukrainian project office, which is financed this year by Estonia and the European Union, and next year by the U.K.

Currently, France and Sweden serve as the lead countries for the Tallinn Mechanism. The U.K. will be the next to take over as lead country for a six-month term.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!